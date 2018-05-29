Powered by RebelMouse
Advice for Dancers
Dr. Linda Hamilton
May. 29, 2018 01:39PM EST

Does Getting a Trainee Contract Mean I'll Never Make It?

Nowadays, landing a trainee contract is a usual step toward a full company contract. Photo by Kyle Broad/Unsplash

I feel like a loser after auditioning for a ballet company. Instead of a job, I landed a position in their trainee program. I refused it and switched to a school with a Limón curriculum, which doesn't do it for me. Now what?

—Failure, New York, NY

It's natural to do an about-face and search for something new after you've been disappointed by rejection. But you may be giving up something you love.

My advice is to put your "failure" into perspective by seeing it as a victory that you were offered a trainee position. This is now a very common first step to getting into a company, so it's not necessarily a sign that you're not good enough to make it professionally. Avoid comparing yourself to those who got a job in the main company. If your heart lies in ballet, then continue to go for it.

Send your questions to Dr. Linda Hamilton at advicefordancers@dancemedia.com.

Show Comments ()
Popular

Choreographers and Muses

Travis Wall draws inspiration from dancers Tate McCrae, Timmy Blankenship and more.

One often-overlooked relationship that exists in dance is the relationship between choreographer and muse. Recently two-time Emmy Award Winner Travis Wall opened up about his experience working with dancers he considers to be his muses.

"My muses in choreography have evolved over the years," says Wall. "When I'm creating on Shaping Sound, our company members, my friends, are my muses. But at this current stage of my career, I'm definitely inspired by new, fresh talent."

Wall adds, "I'm so inspired by this new generation of dancers. Their teachers have done such incredible jobs, and I've seen these kids grown up. For many of them, I've had a hand in their exposure to choreography."

Keep reading... Show less
Rant & Rave

Why We Should Think Twice Before Applauding ABT's New Women Choreographers Initiative

Jessica Lang's Her Notes, one of ABT's few recent commissions from women. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor

A few weeks ago, American Ballet Theatre announced the A.B.T. Women's Movement, a new program that will support three women choreographers per season, one of whom will make work on the main company.

"The ABT Women's Movement takes inspiration from the groundbreaking female choreographers who have left a lasting impact on ABT's legacy, including Agnes de Mille and Twyla Tharp," said artistic director Kevin McKenzie in a press release.

Hypothetically, this is a great idea. We're all for more ballet commissions for women. But the way ABT has promoted the initiative is problematic.

Keep reading... Show less
Health & Body

5 Ways To Become More Flexible, According to Stretch Therapists

Open up the small muscles before you move on to the bigger ones during a stretching session. Photo by Justyn Warner/Unsplash

Dancers are always trying to find more flexibility in their bodies. But what's the best way to do it?

We asked former dancers Ann and Chris Frederick, creators of Fascial Stretch Therapy, which targets connective tissue rather than isolating individual muscles. They recommend following these five principles to find the greatest range of motion within your body:

Keep reading... Show less
Career Advice

Frustrated With Your Career? Here’s How to Speak Up & Do Something About It

Requesting a meeting with your director will give you the power to make more informed choices. Photo by Joshua Ness/Unsplash

Most dancers are familiar with this story: You get that first company contract, and figure that you just have to show everyone—your director especially—how special, reliable and talented you are, and your career will be everything you dreamed it to be.

But what happens when casting goes up and your name's fourth cast or worse—not even there? When you're working so hard, pushing through pain, but you end up feeling frustrated and invisible, wondering how all those goals you began with will ever be realized? Do you shrug it off, keep your head down and hope things will change? For how long?

Keep reading... Show less
Breaking Stereotypes

What It's Like To Accompany Dance Classes...When You're Also a Dancer

Accompanying ChristinaNoel & The Creature's Self Love Kinda Thing. Photo by Susan Kelly-Johnson, courtesy Matthews

My name is Jonathan Matthews, and I wear a lot of hats. One is being a dancer; another is being a musician. A third is attempting to call myself a professional at both in New York City.

Accompanying dance classes is one of those attempts.

Keep reading... Show less
Playlists

Harper Watters Ranked His Favorite Bey Albums and Made Us A Fire Playlist

Photo by Jayme Thornton for Dance Spirit

It's no secret that Houston Ballet soloist Harper Watters loves Queen Bey. So we dared to ask him to rank his favorite albums. This is what he sent us:

Dangerously In Love: EVERYTHING
B'Day: LIT
I Am...Sasha Fierce: YASSS
4: SHOOK
Beyoncé: WIG SNATCHED
Lemonade: SLAY

Keep reading... Show less
Dance in Pop Culture

3 Reasons Why We Can't Wait for "World of Dance"

Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough return to "World of Dance" on May 29

Season 2 of World of Dance is almost here! The new season officially kicks off on Tuesday on NBC, and it's bringing a whole new crew of talented dancers with it (plus, some old favorites). Dance pro judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo are back, too, with Jenna Dewan serving as the show's host.

Obviously we'll be watching, but just in case you're not completely sold, here's why you're not going to want to miss out:

JLo Might Be Performing

Earlier this week, JLo (who serves as the show's executive producer) posted this insane promo clip to her Instagram. Dancing to a mashup of Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" and her new single "Dinero," JLo reminded us all of her dance skills while also leading us to believe she might just hit the stage herself for a performance.

Keep reading... Show less
Editors’ List: The Goods

7 Memorial Day Weekend Dance Sales You Don't Want to Miss

Courtesy Soffe, Dicsount Dance Supply, Danskin. LeaMarie leotard photographed by Jayme Thornton

Considering we practically live in our dance clothes, there's really no such thing as having too many leotards, tights or leggings (no matter what our mom or friends say!). That's why we treat every sale as an opportunity to stock up. And thanks to the holiday weekend, you can shop all of your dancewear go-tos or try something totally new for as much as 50% less than the usual price.

Here are the eight sales we're most excited about—from online options to in-store retailers that will help you find the perfect fit. Happy Memorial Day (and shopping)!


25% Off Danskin

Now through Monday, Danskin's site will automatically take 25% off your entire purchase at checkout. Even new items like their Pintuck Detail Floral Print Sports Bra and Pintuck Detail Legging (pictured here) are fair game.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Ailey Dancers Put On The Most Joyous Labor Rally Yesterday

Ailey dancers and stagehands rallied together yesterday. Photo by Jen Peters

"The sun may be shining brightly, but we are not in a very sunny mood today!" said New York State assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal during yesterday's rally for the Artists of Ailey.

The dancers and stage crew are demanding increased wages and more comprehensive benefits, what they have termed "reaching for the standard" and "fair wages."

Keep reading... Show less

Sponsored

Viral Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Dance Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Giveaways