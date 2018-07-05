Breaking Stereotypes Jul. 05, 2018 02:51PM EST
We Can't Get Enough of This Beautiful Transgender Ballerina
World, if you haven't already, meet Jay Ledford.
She's an incredibly gifted 18-year-old student at the Kirov Academy of Ballet with lines for dayyyyys. She's also transgender. And describing her as inspiring is a bit of an understatement.
Jay began transitioning relatively recently, and has been documenting her journey on Instagram. She's an active advocate for transgender youth, the kind of role model that so many young people—inside and outside of the dance world—need right now.