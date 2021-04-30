Friday Film Break: UNCSA Dance in "Swan Lake: Cancelled"

The past school year has not exactly been...normal. Rather than fight the constraints brought on by COVID-19, University of North Carolina School of the Arts interim dean of dance Jared Redick decided to embrace them. He reached out alum Garen Scribner, who made The Australian Ballet's brilliant "Wilis in Corps-en-tine" film last year along with choreographer Danielle Rowe, and he hired the pair to work with UNCSA students on their own film.
Starring Deanna Cudjoe, with students from both the high school and college dance programs, and in collaboration with UNCSA's music, film, and design and production departments, the result is simply delightful.