This Year's Varna International Ballet Competition Just Got Postponed

Jennifer Stahl
Feb 11, 2020

The oldest ballet competition in the world doesn't have the funds for the show to go on: The 29th edition of the Varna International Ballet Competition, scheduled for July 12–30, 2020, has been postponed indefinitely.

Organizers told Reuters that they haven't received sufficient sponsorship or donations to produce the event this year. According to the competition's website, less than 30 percent of Varna IBC's operating costs are state subsidized.

The biennial event regularly draws more than 150 young dancers between the ages of 15 and 25 from almost 40 countries around the world. Dancers like Mikhail Baryshnikov, Natalia Makarova and Sylvie Guillem all won medals on Varna's famous outdoor stage before going on to become ballet legends.

All hope is not yet lost: The competition is currently looking for sponsorships and donations to make the next edition happen ASAP. A pop-up message on Varna's homepage says that any plans to reschedule the dates will be announced on its social media platforms as well as the website.

