Friday Film Break: Post:Ballet in "Waltz of the Snowflakes"

Dec 18, 2020

In this weird holiday season, Nutcrackers are looking a little different than usual. In Post:Ballet's "Waltz of the Snowflakes," artistic director Robert Dekkers embraces COVID-19 limitations with creativity. This contemporary ballet take on the traditional snow scene is performed all in white—down to the masks, sneakers and even the clouds in the sky above the former Naval Air Station Alameda where it was filmed. With cinematography and editing by Ben Tarquin, and dancers from both Post:Ballet and Berkeley Ballet Theater, this short film captures a generous feeling of freedom in a year full of restrictions.

