Anatomy of a Broadway Show: Warren Carlyle Breaks Down Kiss Me, Kate's Dance Numbers
When it comes to musicals, they sure don't make 'em like they used to. Case in point: When Kiss Me, Kate premiered in 1948, integrated musicals—shows that produced genuine emotions and had music and lyrics closely tied to the script, rather than comedies or revues—were still a fairly new trend. In fact, Kiss Me, Kate was Cole Porter's first stab at this structure. Fast forward to 2019, and it's hard not to notice that some numbers feel like they're barely related to the narrative.
Scratch your head all you want (Why are they singing and dancing again? And how exactly does it move the plot forward?), but there's a major upside to this structure: It gave choreographer Warren Carlyle a lot of room to play when choreographing Studio 54's current revival.
"Kiss Me, Kate—really more than anything I've ever done—has really, really tested my range," says Carlyle, who snagged a Drama Desk nomination for outstanding choreography. "It was an interesting challenge for me in that each and every single number had a different approach."
He broke down the motivation behind some of the show's danciest songs.
"Tom, Dick or Harry"
The number: In Kiss Me, Kate, the characters are putting on a production of The Taming of the Shrew. This humorous song, in the play-within-a-play, revolves around three men competing for Bianca's heart through dance.
The approach: " 'Tom, Dicky or Harry' was character-driven, and I knew I needed three different dancers for three different suitors at three different temperatures. The first one is very, very jazzy, tries really hard, and the second one is cool, cool, cool. The third one is full of heart."
"Tom, Dick or Harry" from Kiss Me, Kate
Photo by Joan Marcus, Courtesy LSG Public Relations
"We Sing of Love (Cantiamo D'Amore)"
The number: The Taming of the Shrew is set in Italy, so the cast sings a joyous Italian love song, complete with women dancing barefoot in barrels of grapes.
The approach: " 'Cantiamo D'Amore' is actually quite classical. There's a tarantella in there, the tambourines, all of the beautiful partnering in the barrels. We don't have much partnering in the show, so the number became about that and celebrating women. I knew they'd have to remove their shoes and stockings for the grape stomping, so I ended up choosing for them to be barefoot," he says.
"Too Darn Hot"
The number: At the top of Act II, the cast takes a break during The Shrew's intermission. They're hanging out in the alley outside the stage door, it's stifling hot and they break into a classic, '40s-style jazz number.
The approach: "It's all about emotion and the battle of the sexes. The men do a section, and then the women are going to automatically do better in the next section.
'Too Darn Hot' became this climb, this wonderful release at intermission when they're in the back alley. It's an opportunity for the dancers to take it and do something really meaningful."
"Always True to You in My Fashion"
The number: New actress Lois Lane (Stephanie Styles) has a voracious appetite for flirtation, but she uses this song to assure beau Bill Calhoun (Corbin Bleu) of her devotion. The number takes place backstage, where props provide inspiration for the dancing.
The approach: ' "Always True to You in My Fashion" was about her dexterity with these props, like the plank and the ladder and the rolling wardrobe rack. It was about giving life to three really good ideas and just letting her play in the playground that is backstage."
"Bianca"
The number: "Bianca" is Bill Calhoun's answer to "Always True to You in my Fashion" and his declaration of love to Lois Lane/Bianca. It's stocked with "fast, machine-gun tapping," describes Carlyle, and it even involves Bleu inverting himself and dancing on the ceiling of part of the set.
The approach: Carlyle admits that it took him three or four tries to get the choreography right.
"It comes at an interesting time in the show, what I think of as the three-quarter mark. Up until that point, choreographically, I've been punching and punching and punching, and it's been very athletic and percussive.
"I wrote in my script, 'Don't try too hard.' It's a charm number where he's basically saying, "I love you no matter what." I made something in the rehearsal studio that was quite charming, and then when I got it onstage, I had David Rockwell's incredible three-story set that I was not using. It looked like a missed opportunity, so I spread the dance into three levels.
"Corbin is wonderful, but I wasn't quite serving him well enough. It was a 5 out of 10, and that's my work, not him. So I really went to work on it. We added the ladies dancing. We added a stair dance for him.
"And then I sat in the third row, and all I could see was the ceiling. He'd danced everywhere else, so I thought, Well, I have to get Corbin's feet on that ceiling. And that was the journey of 'Bianca.' "
Corbin Bleu taps his way through the set in "Bianca."
Photo by Joan Marcus, Courtesy LSG Public Relations
When Instagram launched in 2010, few would have predicted it would become the identity-defining, I-can-make-a-living-off-this-thing behemoth that it is today. For dancers in particular, Instagram comes with a host of possibilities. Three dancers share how they translate double taps into career advancements—while thousands of people follow along.
The way we create and consume dance is changing every day. Now more than ever, the field demands that dancers not only be able to perform at the highest level, but also collaborate with choreographers to bring their artistic visions to life. Dancers who miss out on choreographic training may very well find themselves at a disadvantage as they try to launch their careers.
Have you ever felt like certain footwear gives you wings?
The makers of Apolla Shocks, a dancer-specific version of compression socks, say some dancers feel like they can jump higher when they're wearing them.
"It's in their minds," says co-founder Brianne Zborowski, "but what's happening is they're more aware of their feet, and the compression is helping activate intrinsic muscles that sometimes don't get found."
It's not often that a promising choreographer gets to stage work in a world-class theater, on a skillfully-curated program with professional dancers, and with the possibility of winning a substantial cash prize. But at the McCallum Theatre's Palm Desert Choreography Festival, that's been the status quo for over twenty years.
Since Shea New, the festival's artistic director, founded the festival in 1998, she's worked tirelessly with McCallum's director of education and festival producer, Kajsa Thuresson-Frary, and stage manager and festival production manager Joanna Fookes to build a festival that nurtures choreographers, highlights high quality work, powerfully engages the local community and cultivates an audience base for dance in the Coachella Valley. The trio is backed by a strong team of professionals at McCallum and the brilliant volunteers from the local and national level who serve as adjudicators.
A little over a year ago, I wrote an op-ed for Dance Magazine about the grueling, oppressive grant cycle. It was crying into my pillow, really. I was complaining and desperate to share my story. I was fed up with 10 years of applying for grants and having never received one for the research or development of my work. I was tired of the copy-and-paste rejection letters, the lack of feedback, and what seems to be a biased, inconsistent system.
I couldn't stand that I was made to feel as if I had to ask for permission to be an artist.
Get Dance Magazine in your inbox
The connections dancers make in college are no joke. For recent alum Gabrielle Hamilton, working with guest choreographer John Heginbotham at Point Park University put her on the fast track to Broadway—not in an ensemble role, but as the lead dancer in one of this season's hottest tickets: Daniel Fish's arresting reboot of Oklahoma!
We caught up with Hamilton about starring in the show's dream ballet and her delightfully bizarre pre-show ritual.
Last Friday, through an appeal to an independent arbitrator, the American Guild of Musical Artists successfully reinstated NYCB principals Amar Ramasar and Zachary Catazaro, previously fired for allegedly circulating sexually explicit texts containing nude photos.
AGMA opposed Ramasar and Catazaro's terminations in order to prevent the setting of a dangerous precedent that would allow dancers to be fired under less understandable consequences. But we cannot allow future cases to dictate the way we handle this situation—particularly a union committed to "doing everything in [its] power to ensure you have a respectful environment in which to work."
Time after time we've been reminded that fueling our bodies with healthy food is absolutely essential to dancing our best.
But according to the H+ | The Hip-Hop Dance Conservatory, one in every three dancers in New York City lives under the poverty line, and may lack the resources to purchase the ingredients they need to make nutritious meals.
Not to mention the fact that dancers are busy, and often running around from class to rehearsal to performance to side hustle, grabbing whatever they can get to eat on-the-go.
I have a commitment, a romance, a love affair with dance, with the feeling that happens when the music and the steps so perfectly align and I can't help but get chills. That feeling when my partner and I are dancing as one, when everyone onstage feels the same heartbeat, when it's just me alone in my bedroom.
You can see them in "Fosse/Verdon" episode one. Michelle Williams, playing Gwen Verdon, wears them with a cool, retro, forest-green jumpsuit. Tucked beneath a mop top of tousled Gwen Verdon locks, Williams sports a pair of discreet and tasteful onyx drop-earrings—the dancer's favorites. Verdon wore them all her adult life, according to her daughter Nicole Fosse, a co-executive producer of the FX series that puts a spotlight on a great woman of American dance.
"I have very little memory of my mother wearing other earrings. They were her Gwen Verdon earrings," says Fosse, speaking by phone from her home in Vermont. "She's wearing them in 99 percent of the pictures of her performing."
Four years of lectures, exams and classes can feel like a lifetime for college dancers who have their sights set on performing. So when a professional opportunity comes knocking, it can be tempting to step away from your academics. But there are a few things to consider before putting your education on hold.
We've all been there: You see the craziest/most beautiful/oddest/wildest clip of a dance on Facebook and you simply have to see more.
But do you actually get yourself to the theater and sit through a 90-minute performance? The consensus, at this point, typically seems to be: No.
There is no clear correlation between a company's social media campaigns and how many seats they fill in the theater. That doesn't mean social media isn't, of course, vital. It simply means that "social media campaigns operating without other marketing campaigns don't cut it," says Rob Bailis, associate director of Cal Performances at UC Berkeley. "But campaigns without social media are far worse off."
Since the project was first announced toward the end of 2017, we've been extremely curious about Yuli. The film, based on Carlos Acosta's memoir No Way Home, promised as much dancing as biography, with Acosta appearing as himself and dance sequences featuring his eponymous Cuba-based company Acosta Danza. Add in filmmaking power couple Icíar Bollaín (director) and Paul Laverty (screenwriter), and you have a recipe for a dance film unlike anything else we've seen recently.