Lights up on Washington Heights—because the trailer for the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical In the Heights has arrived. It's our first look into Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest venture into film—because LMM isn't stopping at three Tony awards, a Grammy award, and an Emmy.
As an added bonus, we get to take a first look at choreographer Christopher Scott's moves for the movie, which we have no doubt will be next-level amazing. After all, Scott's resumé also includes choreography for Step Up Revolution, Step Up All In, both Teen Beach Movie films, and Z-O-M-B-I-E-S.
The two-minute trailer has us counting down the days until the film's release next June. (And, of course, counting down the days until LMM is awarded his much-deserved EGOT. 👀)
There's also an extra, specially-edited version of the trailer on TikTok, for all you social media-savvy dancers. We have the feeling that we're about to watch it roughly "96,000" times.