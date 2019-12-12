Lights up on Washington Heights—because the trailer for the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical In the Heights has arrived. It's our first look into Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest venture into film—because LMM isn't stopping at three Tony awards, a Grammy award, and an Emmy.

As an added bonus, we get to take a first look at choreographer Christopher Scott's moves for the movie, which we have no doubt will be next-level amazing. After all, Scott's resumé also includes choreography for Step Up Revolution, Step Up All In, both Teen Beach Movie films, and Z-O-M-B-I-E-S.

The two-minute trailer has us counting down the days until the film's release next June. (And, of course, counting down the days until LMM is awarded his much-deserved EGOT. 👀)

There's also an extra, specially-edited version of the trailer on TikTok, for all you social media-savvy dancers. We have the feeling that we're about to watch it roughly "96,000" times.

Fabrice Calmels as Othello in Lar Lubovitch's Othello. Cheryl Mann, Courtesy Larisa Elizondo.

Fabrice Calmels Leaves the Joffrey Ballet After Nearly 19 Years

Joffrey Ballet dancer Fabrice Calmels announced Monday that he'll take his final bow with the company after a performance of Nutcracker on December 29.

Born in France, Calmels trained at the Paris Opéra Ballet School before moving to the United States to study at the Rock School, Boston Ballet School and School of American Ballet. In addition to the long list of roles he's danced at the Joffrey, Calmels has worked as a model, and in 2014 won the Guinness World Record as the world's tallest ballet dancer.

We caught up with Calmels to hear about why he's leaving after nearly 19 years, and what his future after the Joffrey will hold.

Martin Miseré, Courtesy Cinetic Media

The Best Way to Close a Century of Cunningham? A 3-D Film of His Work

In much the same way that it would be reductive to think of Merce Cunningham's choreography as steps divorced from meaning, to call Alla Kovgan's highly anticipated film Cunningham a documentary is to oversimplify. There's rare archival footage, sure, but the musings of Cunningham, his early dancers, John Cage, and Robert Rauschenberg are melded with contemporary performances. Members of the final generation of the Merce Cunningham Dance Company (coached by director of choreography Jennifer Goggans) dance sections of the choreographer's most iconic works in eye-popping locations, filmed using 3-D technology to grant audiences an unprecedented degree of intimacy. Could there be a better way to close the year-plus extravaganza of events celebrating Cunningham's centennial? In theaters December 13.

Paul Matteson teaching at Lion's Jaw Performance & Dance Festival. Photo courtesy Matteson

These 5 Mistakes Are Holding You Back from Improving

There's a healthy dose of repetition in your dance education—whether it's those same fundamentals you're asked to practice over and over as you deepen your technique or the many run-throughs it takes to polish a piece of choreography. But teachers also see the same missteps and issue the same reminders from student to student, perhaps over decades in the studio.

We asked five master teachers to describe the things they wish they no longer had to correct—because if students could just remember to incorporate the feedback, they'd be on their way to becoming better dancers.

