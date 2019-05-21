What Type of Cross-Training You Should Try, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Summer is almost upon us, and whether you're a student about to go on break or a pro counting the days till layoff, don't forget that with warm weather comes a very serious responsibility: To maintain your cross-training routine on your own.
Those of us who've tried to craft our own cross-training routine know it's easier said than done. So we consulted the stars, and rounded up the best options for every zodiac sign. (TBH, you should probably consult an expert, too—we'd recommend a physical therapist, a personal trainer or your teacher.)
Aries: Boxing
Birthday: March 21-April 20
Why It Works: Aries love the thrill of competition but are way too independent for team sports. So an individual sport it is! Boxing also gives them a chance to let out some of their pent-up aggression, and to show off their outsized courage.
The Benefits: Boxing is a great way for dancers to build upper-extremity stability and work on functional core strength. Plus, Tamisha Guy swears by it, and we like to have whatever she's having.
Taurus: Running
Birthday: April 21–May 21
Why It Works: Oh, Taurus, you traditionalist, you. What better workout for an earth sign who loves all things simple than a long run in the great outdoors? Plus, running taps into Taurus' groundedness and connection to nature, and allows them to flex that powerful determination they're so known for.
The Benefits: Running sometimes gets a bad rap as cross-training for dancers, but the truth is, when done correctly, the benefits can far outweigh the potential costs. For one, the aerobic challenge can give dancers a much-needed endurance boost, since our bodies are often more accustomed to performing in short anaerobic bursts. And while running was long thought to be bad for the knees, a 2017 study shows that it can actually help prevent knee injury. (If you need more evidence that running can be dancer-friendly, ask our editor-in-chief or Joffrey Ballet dancer Joanna Wozniak.)
Gemini: Strength-Training
Birthday: May 22–June 20
Why It Works: As a Gemini myself, I'll spare you the cliches about my sign being two-faced or moody and instead educate you about how we're actually misunderstood: We're just adaptable, intellectual and have a strong need for variety in our lives! As such, we need a cross-training option that will keep our roaming minds engaged—like strength-training, which can incorporate a range of different exercises into one workout.
The Benefits: While late-spring babies may have a special propensity for strength-training, it has become a non-negotiable form of cross-training for dancers of all kinds (and signs). A smart, personalized strength-training routine can help address weaknesses or inconsistencies in our bodies, or help us prepare for the specific challenges presented by whatever rep we're working on at the moment.
Cancer: Gyrotonic
Birthday: June 21–July 22
Why It Works: Cancers need a workout where they can have space to be in their feelings. Gyrotonic, which is often practiced in private sessions, scratches Cancers' itch for quiet time and gives these often-insecure signs an opportunity to work out in a judgement-free zone. And as highly emotional and sensitive people, Gyrotonic's focus on the whole person can help Cancers find mental as well as physical balance.
The Benefits: The perks of Gyrotonic for dancers are well-documented. The practice emphasizes circular motion in the body, and can be a powerful injury-prevention tool as well as way to find balance and proper alignment.
Leo: HIIT
Birthday: July 23–August 22
Why It Works: Leos are the life of every party they enter, so their cross-training routine should be just that—a party. HIIT classes, which often involve sweating alongside your neighbors to loud, danceable music, are the perfect option for a sign that loves to engage with other people and flaunt their abilities.
The Benefits: HIIT—with its short, demanding bursts of cardio followed by less-intense recovery periods—can mimic the anaerobic demands of dancing, and help dancers improve their power and explosiveness onstage. Plus, interval training can be adapted to whatever kind of cardio you find best supplements your dancing: Whether it's running, swimming, spinning or boxing, you can work in high-intensity intervals to get the anaerobic benefits.
Virgo: Pilates
Birthday: August 23–September 22
Why It Works: As the token perfectionists of the zodiac, Virgos need a cross-training option where they can put their extreme attention to detail to work. There are few workouts more precise than Pilates, which also satisfies Virgos' desire for method and efficiency.
The Benefits: We're guessing that we don't have to convince you that Pilates is good for dancers. But in case you need a reminder of just a few of its perks, Pilates can help reign in hypermobility, improve stability and provide a low-impact solution for dancers looking to build strength.
Libra: Barre
Birthday: September 23–October 22
Why It Works: If we had to pick the two words most commonly used to describe Libras, they'd likely be balance and symmetry. And barre classes demand attention to both those concepts in spades. Plus, barre is the ultimate pre-brunch workout to do with friends—and Libras do not like to do things alone.
The Benefits: Though barre is supposedly modeled after ballet classes, its focus on small, repeated movements builds different muscle groups than a dance class would, presenting an opportunity for dancers to give some much-needed attention to neglected areas of the body.
Scorpio: Hot Yoga
Birthday: October 23–November 21
Why It Works: Scorpios' passion can sometimes be mistaken for seriousness, but really this water sign is just hyper-focused and intent on getting to the heart of the matter. Their intensity is well-suited for a hot yoga class (Scorpios are often called "fiery," after all) where they can put their powerful inner strength to the test.
The Benefits: Yoga's meditative pace can be a beneficial contrast to dancers' fast-paced schedules, and hot yoga in particular can help dancers gain flexibility and loosen tight areas. (Plus, the many dancers we've talked to over the years about hot yoga have called it injury-healing, body-toning and head-clearing.)
Sagittarius: Hiking
Birthday: November 22–December 21
Why It Works: Sagittarius craves adventure and need to be on the move constantly. (No stationary bike for you, Sag!) Why not see cross-training as an opportunity for exploration? Hiking can indulge Sags' curiosity while giving them an outlet for all that energy.
The Benefits: Hiking—especially at high altitudes—can provide a welcome challenge for dancers' endurance. Just be sure to wear proper gear to keep the pressure off your joints. For several of the dancers we've spoken to about hiking, though, the mental and emotional benefits of getting outdoors are just as important as the physical ones.
Capricorn: Rowing
Birthday: December 22–January 19
Why It Works: The most dutiful of the signs, Capricorns are one of the few that could withstand—and maybe even enjoy—the demanding repetition of indoor rowing. They are patient, stubborn and disciplined: A match made in heaven for such a laborious—but ultimately rewarding—workout.
The Benefits: Rowing can help dancers build endurance, improve back strength and work upper-body muscles they normally wouldn't activate.
Aquarius: Spinning
Birthday: January 20–February 18
Why It Works: Aquarius signs love camaraderie, and though there are many workouts one can do in a group, spin studios like SoulCycle and Peloton have successfully positioned indoor cycling as the cross-training option for those looking for a community-building experience. (The leaderboard feature available at some studios feeds into the Aquarius' competitive edge, too.) Plus, all that sitting should be grounding for a sometimes-flighty air sign.
The Benefits: Spinning can help dancers build both aerobic and anaerobic strength, depending on the class, and can strengthen the hamstrings, quads and glutes.
Pisces: Swimming
Birthday: February 19–March 20
Why It Works: You probably could have guessed this one: Pisces fishies belong in the water, so should hit the pool for cross-training whenever possible. (If laps aren't your thing, try other aquatic options like water aerobics or aquacycling!) Pisces are spiritual signs who value alone time, so they can use that quiet time in the pool for self-reflection.
The Benefits: In addition to building aerobic capacity and strengthening the entire body (all low-impact, of course), recent studies have shown that swimming reduces lower back pain and relieves stress.
The way we create and consume dance is changing every day. Now more than ever, the field demands that dancers not only be able to perform at the highest level, but also collaborate with choreographers to bring their artistic visions to life. Dancers who miss out on choreographic training may very well find themselves at a disadvantage as they try to launch their careers.
It's become second nature in dance studios: The instant anyone gets hurt, our immediate reaction is to run to the freezer to grab some ice (or, more realistically, a package of frozen peas).
But as routine as icing our injuries might be, the benefits are not actually backed up by scientific studies. And some experts now believe icing could even disrupt the healing process.
I'm a contemporary dancer, and I'm nervous about trying to get pregnant since I can't predict if it might happen during the middle of the season. We have a union contract that is supposed to protect us. But I'm scared because several of my colleagues' contracts weren't renewed for no particular reason. Having a big belly could be a big reason to get rid of me!
—Andrea, New York, NY
It's not often that a promising choreographer gets to stage work in a world-class theater, on a skillfully-curated program with professional dancers, and with the possibility of winning a substantial cash prize. But at the McCallum Theatre's Palm Desert Choreography Festival, that's been the status quo for over twenty years.
Since Shea New, the festival's artistic director, founded the festival in 1998, she's worked tirelessly with McCallum's director of education and festival producer, Kajsa Thuresson-Frary, and stage manager and festival production manager Joanna Fookes to build a festival that nurtures choreographers, highlights high quality work, powerfully engages the local community and cultivates an audience base for dance in the Coachella Valley. The trio is backed by a strong team of professionals at McCallum and the brilliant volunteers from the local and national level who serve as adjudicators.
When the going gets tough, the tough start dancing: That's the premise behind "Dance of Urgency," a recently opened exhibit at MuseumsQuartier Vienna that features photos, video and other documentary material relating to the use of dance as political protest or social uprising.
The groups featured in the show, largely based around clubs and electronic dance music scenes, span the globe and respond to a variety of issues—from inequality and social stratification to racial divides to crackdowns on club culture itself.
Last night, longtime theater legends (including Chita Rivera herself!) as well as rising stars gathered to celebrate one of Broadway's danciest events: the third annual Chita Rivera Awards.
The evening paid tribute to this season's dancer standouts, fabulous ensembles, and jaw-dropping choreography—on- and off-Broadway and on film.
As usual, several of our faves made it into the mix. (With such a fabulous talent pool of nominees to choose from, we're glad that ties were allowed.) Here are the highlights from the winner's list:
When you're a foreign dancer, gaining legal rights to work in the U.S. is a challenging process. It's especially difficult if you're petitioning to work as a freelance dancer without an agent or company sponsorship.
The process requires professional muscle along with plenty of resources and heart. "There's a real misnomer that it's super easy," says Neena Dutta, immigration attorney and president of Dutta Law Firm. "People need to educate themselves and talk to a professional."
Here are four things every foreign dancer who wants to work in the U.S. needs to know to build a freelance dance career here.
What does it take to "make it" in dance? It's no secret that turning this passion into a profession can be a struggle. In such a competitive field, talent alone isn't enough to get you where you want to be.
So what kinds of steps can you take to become successful? Dance Magazine spoke to 33 people from all corners of the industry to get their advice on the lessons that could help us all, no matter where we are in our careers.
On May 18, 1919, Margot "Peggy" Hookham was born. She would grow up to become Dame Margot Fonteyn, England's first homegrown prima ballerina. She joined the Sadler's Wells School in 1934 and was performing principal roles with the precursor to The Royal Ballet the next year. Fonteyn was a company-defining figure, dancing Aurora for the re-opening of the Royal Opera House after World War II, creating numerous roles with Sir Frederick Ashton and forging a legendary partnership with Rudolf Nureyev.
Memorial Day is notoriously one of Chicago's bloodiest weekends. Last year, 36 people were shot and seven died that weekend. In 2017 and 2016, the number of shootings was even higher.
When Garley "GiGi Tonyé" Briggs, a dance teacher and Chicago native, started noticing this pattern, she was preparing her second annual Memorial Day workshop for local youth.
The event's original aim was simple: "I wanted the youth of Chicago to have somewhere they could come and learn from different dancers and be off the streets on the South Side on this hot holiday," she says.
A recent trip I took to Nashville coincided with the NFL draft. As we drove into town, my Uber driver was a fount of information on the subject.
I learned that there are 32 NFL teams and that the draft takes place over seven rounds. That the team that did the poorest during the previous season gets first pick. That during an earlier event called the scouting combine, the teams assess college football players and figure out who they want.
There is also the veteran combine for "free agents"—players who have been released from their contracts or whose contracts have expired. They might be very good players, but their team needs younger members or ones with a certain skill set. All year round, experienced NFL scouts scan games across the country, checking out players and feeding that information back to the teams. Players' agents keep their eyes on opportunities for their clients which might be more rewarding.
While I sat in the traffic of 600,000 NFL fans I got thinking, is there something ballet could learn from football? Could a draft system improve young dancers' prospects and overall company caliber and contentment?
Despite what you might think, there's no reason for dancers to be afraid of bread.
"It's looked at as this evil food," says New York State–certified dietitian and former dancer Tiffany Mendell. But the truth is, unless you have celiac disease or a gluten intolerance, bread can be a healthy source of carbohydrates—our body's preferred fuel—plus fiber and vitamins.
The key is choosing your loaf wisely.
It can be hard to imagine life without—or just after—dance. Perhaps that's why we find it so fascinating to hear what our favorite dancers think they'd be doing if they weren't performing for a living.
We've been asking stars about the alternate career they'd like to try in our "Spotlight" Q&A series, and their answers—from the unexpected to the predictable—do not disappoint: