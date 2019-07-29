A DVD of the Rudolf Nureyev Biopic The White Crow Could Be Yours
If you missed The White Crow in theaters earlier this year, now's your chance to see it. The biopic, about Rudolf Nureyev's famed defection from the Soviet Union while on tour in the 1960s, is available starting tomorrow digitally and on DVD.
This version includes some exclusive bonus materials, such as a behind-the-scenes feature on the film's star Oleg Ivenko, the professional dancer, but acting novice, who plays Nureyev. We were lucky enough to get a sneak peek, and learned about how director Ralph Fiennes discovered Ivenko, the development of Ivenko's acting and English-speaking skills over the course of filming, and how he has "fallen in love with screen acting."
Last week, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based off Baz Luhrmann's 2001 hit and choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, opened on Broadway to rave reviews.
On opening night, there were a few members in the audience with a unique perspective on the show: Dancers and artistic staff members from the actual Moulin Rouge in Paris. Samantha Greenlund, an Everson, Washington, native, spent the past three years as a dancer at the Moulin Rouge, and spoke to DM the morning after the red carpet event to offer her take on the musical.
While tapping to Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, Dario Natarelli finds a way to make something we have all heard before sound new. His choreography alternately matches the rhythmic cadence of King's words and honors the meaningful pauses between them. Watching the masterful control he has over his footwork and dynamics, it's no wonder tap sensation Michelle Dorrance scooped him up to perform with her and serve as her assistant choreographer at Vail Dance Festival—before he's even graduated from college.
How do I know when I've found a good psychologist for peak performance? I've tried therapy with referrals from my insurance, but they knew nothing about dance. I also worked with someone who specialized in sports. Again, it wasn't a good match, since she didn't understand the movements from ballet that I'm trying to improve. What are my options?
—Lily, Summit, NJ
On July 27, 1974, Mikhail Baryshnikov made his American Ballet Theatre debut, dancing opposite fellow expatriate Natalia Makarova in Giselle mere weeks after his defection from the Soviet Union. The then-26-year-old caused a sensation, with Dance Magazine contributor Olga Maynard observing in her review, "If Baryshnikov exerts his good influences on ballet in the West we shall owe him a debt of gratitude."