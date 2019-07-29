Powered by RebelMouse
Dance in Pop Culture
Caroline Shadle
Jul. 29, 2019 02:30PM EST

A DVD of the Rudolf Nureyev Biopic The White Crow Could Be Yours

Oleg Ivenko as Rudolf Nureyev in The White Crow. Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics.

If you missed The White Crow in theaters earlier this year, now's your chance to see it. The biopic, about Rudolf Nureyev's famed defection from the Soviet Union while on tour in the 1960s, is available starting tomorrow digitally and on DVD.

This version includes some exclusive bonus materials, such as a behind-the-scenes feature on the film's star Oleg Ivenko, the professional dancer, but acting novice, who plays Nureyev. We were lucky enough to get a sneak peek, and learned about how director Ralph Fiennes discovered Ivenko, the development of Ivenko's acting and English-speaking skills over the course of filming, and how he has "fallen in love with screen acting."

We're giving away two DVDs of the film, and one of them could be yours. Enter below for a chance to win:



Win a DVD of the Rudolf Nureyev Biopic, The White Crow
Dance on Broadway

How Does the New Moulin Rouge! The Musical Compare to the Real Thing in Paris?

D. Duguet, Courtesy Moulin Rouge

Last week, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based off Baz Luhrmann's 2001 hit and choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, opened on Broadway to rave reviews.

On opening night, there were a few members in the audience with a unique perspective on the show: Dancers and artistic staff members from the actual Moulin Rouge in Paris. Samantha Greenlund, an Everson, Washington, native, spent the past three years as a dancer at the Moulin Rouge, and spoke to DM the morning after the red carpet event to offer her take on the musical.

Keep reading... Show less
Dancers Trending

Meet Dario Natarelli, the 21-Year-Old Tap Dancer Who's Already Served as Michelle Dorrance's Assistant Choreographer

Jason Koerner, courtesy of the National YoungArts Foundation

While tapping to Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, Dario Natarelli finds a way to make something we have all heard before sound new. His choreography alternately matches the rhythmic cadence of King's words and honors the meaningful pauses between them. Watching the masterful control he has over his footwork and dynamics, it's no wonder tap sensation Michelle Dorrance scooped him up to perform with her and serve as her assistant choreographer at Vail Dance Festival—before he's even graduated from college.

Keep reading... Show less
Advice for Dancers

How to Find a Psychologist Who Can Help Improve Your Performance

Getty Images

How do I know when I've found a good psychologist for peak performance? I've tried therapy with referrals from my insurance, but they knew nothing about dance. I also worked with someone who specialized in sports. Again, it wasn't a good match, since she didn't understand the movements from ballet that I'm trying to improve. What are my options?

—Lily, Summit, NJ

Keep reading... Show less
Dance History

Celebrate the Anniversary of Mikhail Baryshnikov's ABT Debut With Rarely-Seen Archival Photos

Photo courtesy DM Archives

On July 27, 1974, Mikhail Baryshnikov made his American Ballet Theatre debut, dancing opposite fellow expatriate Natalia Makarova in Giselle mere weeks after his defection from the Soviet Union. The then-26-year-old caused a sensation, with Dance Magazine contributor Olga Maynard observing in her review, "If Baryshnikov exerts his good influences on ballet in the West we shall owe him a debt of gratitude."

Keep reading... Show less

