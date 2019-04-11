How 20 Years of Youth America Grand Prix Has Changed Ballet, By the Numbers
Youth America Grand Prix alumna Michaela DePrince. Photo by VAM, Courtesy YAGP
Since its inception in 1999, Youth America Grand Prix has grown to have an outsize impact on the ballet world, with more than 450 alumni now dancing with 80 companies across the globe.
In the last two decades, the student competition has:
facilitated more than $4 million in scholarships.
hosted auditions in 15 countries.
welcomed 100,000 dancers to competitions, classes and auditions.
Aspiring pre-professionals and alumni will descend upon New York City for YAGP's 2019 Finals, April 12–19. It's the culmination of a banner 20th-anniversary season that saw more than 10,000 dancers participate in 27 regional and 10 international semifinals. This year's "Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow" gala will notably feature YAGP alums from American Ballet Theatre in a new work by Melanie Hamrick, set to a Mick Jagger–curated selection of music by The Rolling Stones.
And on April 20, the International Dance School Festival, a performance showcase newly added this year, will give finalists a glimpse of some of the top-tier schools that regularly award scholarships to YAGP competitors.
Hive by Boston Conservatory student Alyssa Markowitz. Photo by Jim Coleman
The way we create and consume dance is changing every day. Now more than ever, the field demands that dancers not only be able to perform at the highest level, but also collaborate with choreographers to bring their artistic visions to life. Dancers who miss out on choreographic training may very well find themselves at a disadvantage as they try to launch their careers.
Jesse Obremski captivates as a freelancer for many NYC–based troupes. Photo by Roi Lemayh, Courtesy Gibney Dance Company
At six feet tall, Jesse Obremski dances as though he'sinvestigating each movement for the first time. His quiet transitional moments are as astounding as his long lines, bounding jumps and seamless floorwork. Add in his versatility and work ethic, and it's clear why he's an invaluable asset to New York City choreographers. Currently a freelance artist with multiple contemporary groups, including Gibney Dance Company and Limón Dance Company, Obremski also choreographs for his recently formed troupe, Obremski/Works.
Last year's winner: Manuel Vignoulle's EARTH. Jack Hartin Photography, Courtesy McCallum Theatre
It's not often that a promising choreographer gets to stage work in a world-class theater, on a skillfully-curated program with professional dancers, and with the possibility of winning a substantial cash prize. But at the McCallum Theatre's Palm Desert Choreography Festival, that's been the status quo for over twenty years.
Since Shea New, the festival's artistic director, founded the festival in 1998, she's worked tirelessly with McCallum's director of education and festival producer, Kajsa Thuresson-Frary, and stage manager and festival production manager Joanna Fookes to build a festival that nurtures choreographers, highlights high quality work, powerfully engages the local community and cultivates an audience base for dance in the Coachella Valley. The trio is backed by a strong team of professionals at McCallum and the brilliant volunteers from the local and national level who serve as adjudicators.