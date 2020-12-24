Yuan Yuan Tan in John Neumeier's The Little Mermaid. Photo by Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB

Yuan Yuan Tan on Fate, Feeling Behind & the Joy of the Creative Process

Yuan Yuan Tan As Told To Rachel Caldwell
Dec 24, 2020

I think fate brought me to dance. My mom had dreamed of becoming a dancer, but was discouraged by my grandfather. At 10 years old I ended up being one of a couple thousand kids to be selected to audition at Shanghai Dance School. I had all the criteria they wanted.

But my parents disagreed whether or not I should pursue ballet. So I didn't start until one year later. I felt behind. I had never seen ballet and had no idea what my classmates were doing. But when you enter the school, you basically have a job already. You graduate and then go straight into a company, just like in Russia. So I never questioned that ballet was my path.

Today, dance shapes who I am in every way. I've learned that the mind is so strong—and that I am quite stubborn. At one point I had labral tears in both hips. The doctor suggested arthroscopic surgery. He said the chance of recovery was 25 percent and it could take up to two years. When I understood that there would be no guarantees, I refused to do the surgery. I rested for two weeks, then I retrained myself to know what my body needed. About a month later, I returned to the stage.

One experience that really shaped me as a dancer was working with John Neumeier on The Little Mermaid in 2011. John is not only a great choreographer, but also such a mentor and acting coach. Every step he creates has a meaning. The Little Mermaid changed my perspective as a performer—he brought out so much artistry in me. As a dancer, the final joy is onstage, but the process is also such a joy. Seeing the changes in the studio little by little, I think that's beautiful.


Cassa Pancho in rehearsal with Cira Robinson and Alexander Fadayiro. Photo by Camilla Greenwell, Courtesy Ballet Black

Ballet Black’s Cassa Pancho Is Fighting Racism in Ballet Across the UK

Revolutionizing ballet in England was not part of the original plan for Cassa Pancho. That all changed in 2001 after she decided to write her dissertation on Black ballerinas and discovered that there were none employed by any of the country's ballet companies at that time.

She recalls being told, "There's already Dance Theatre of Harlem." Arthur Mitchell founded DTH in 1969 to diversify the art form, but, as Pancho points out, "the answer can't be 'Go to America if you're Black and want to dance ballet.' DTH is wonderful, but are we supposed to wait for them to tour here to see Black people onstage?"

Pancho founded Ballet Black in 2001 to provide dancers of Black and Asian descent with training and performing opportunities. Under her direction, the London-based company has charted a steady pathway towards shattering the racist notion that dancers of color are only suitable for hip hop, tap and modern dance.

