These Dance Companies' Revenue Streams Aren't What You'd Expect
It's an ongoing question for large and small companies alike: How can we increase ticket sales? Tickets are the primary product dance troupes are selling. But what if there were other untapped avenues to make money, and even expand your audience in the process?
Some companies are exploring the possibilities. L.A. Dance Project recently launched the subscription-based ladanceworkout.com, offering streaming workout videos led by company members. Groups of all sizes and even some individual dancers have launched merchandise lines bearing their logos. And, of course, there's the perpetually innovative Pilobolus, which has been in the creative-revenue game for years, with books, advertisements, corporate appearances and more. Companies told us what it takes to expand revenue streams beyond ticket sales:
They Look for Opportunities to Collaborate
At the Joffrey Ballet, collaborations are abundant. But one of their most interesting—and perhaps unexpected—partnerships started when the hotel brand JW Marriott approached them in 2014. "They could see a connection between the way dancers prepare for their performance and the way they want their staff to prepare for their day," says artistic director Ashley Wheater. "Whether you're working as a concierge or at the front desk, it's all a performance." So JW Marriott and the Joffrey created a series of warm-up videos, called Poise and Grace, that hotel employees at the Chicago location performed in groups before each shift. "The video is about how you connect with someone, your eye contact, your hand gestures," adds Wheater.
The project was such a success that JW Marriott invited Wheater to brainstorm ideas for designing the interior of their properties, recognizing the value of someone who has devoted a career to designing movement in space. Now, they've produced two exercise videos for guests at select hotels around the world to stream in their rooms. For JW Marriott, the partnership reinforces the brand's commitment to wellness and elegant living; for the Joffrey, it's a source of income and a way to boost the company's presence in front of potential ticket buyers.
They Copy What Already Works
Being so close to the competition and convention circuit, Shaping Sound has long known the value of branded merchandise. "We saw how well merch did for those tours and that if Travis Wall and Nick Lazzarini were wearing something, dancers would want it," says producer Nikole Vallins. A significant chunk of its customer base is made up of non-dancers, so the company offers clothing that could easily cross over between dancewear and general activewear. "It's half about revenue and half branding. Occasionally we'll give a free T-shirt to an influential dancer—someone we want to be wearing and loving our shirt and putting it on social media." While Shaping Sound's ticket sales can vary from one city to the next, Vallins finds that the merchandise sells well in every market the company visits.
Shaping Sound sticks to merch that's high-quality and dancer-approved. Photo courtesy Shaping Sound
Ventures like this aren't reserved for big-name groups. "Years ago, I would have said you need to be established to sell merchandise," says Vallins, "but one of our dancers, Lex Ishimoto, created his own clothing line and was selling pieces online before going on 'So You Think You Can Dance.' " Today everyone from local ballet companies to experimental choreographers can be found hawking branded tote bags after performances.
They Meet the High Expectations of Dancers
Vallins says that Shaping Sound has learned from audiences what sells best. In their first year, they offered a tank, but, looking back realized that "it's not something that one of us would have ever worn," she says. Now, they work with designers who create custom merchandise for luxury fitness studios like SoulCycle and Barry's Bootcamp. Quality, Vallins says, is what will help your product reach customers beyond your obvious supporters—it's also why people will come back.
They Aren't Afraid to Ask for Help
Pursuing alternate revenue streams is a commitment—and not something you can do halfway. "It takes much more time, energy and attention to detail than people think," says Vallins. "And orders can suddenly skyrocket."
Do your research first. Ask a colleague with retail experience out to coffee, or pick the brain of a friend who works in marketing. "It does require an up-front investment," says Vallins.
When making creative decisions, always remember why you're doing it—apart from the money. "Every partnership that we think about is mission-based—with Marriott it is to provide an understanding of wellness in a complete sense of the word," says Wheater. "It's about a lot more than the money involved."
These days I work as assistant to shoe icon Steve Madden. It's a busy job, and it had me running late for my first dance rehearsal with Jane Comfort and Company after…22 years? Yikes!
When Jane asked if I'd like to perform in her 40th-year retrospective, I didn't hesitate to say yes. I'd worked with Jane for many years, and really missed her and the process of putting a show together. The pieces I'd be performing involved mostly gesture, like Four Screaming Women, and singing and acting in She/He. At 64 years old, I was thrilled at the chance to hit the stage again.
The past few months have brought on a media storm surrounding accusations about the culture and employment practices at the Royal New Zealand Ballet. But it turns out, much of the reported information doesn't tell the whole story.
Caught up in the rumors has been newly hired artistic director Patricia Barker. The former Pacific Northwest Ballet star and concurrent director of Grand Rapids Ballet took over RNZB last June, and although the most troubling aspects of what has been reported, such as accusations of abusive behavior and other workplace grievances, pre-date her appointment, some complaints have been directed at her.
Ever find yourself lusting after that six o'clock penché, or a développé that will reach your nose? You're not alone. The eye is naturally drawn to the end points of a movement, and, in dance, that often translates to the highest extension.
But what if you're born without extreme, Instagram-worthy lines? It's a matter of developing a laser focus on alignment as well as strengthening and stretching with better body mechanics in mind.
A schoolgirl's ballet recital, prancing circus horses, a Fred-and-Ginger ballroom homage, an aerial duet, even sheets flapping on laundry lines—in the new movie musical The Greatest Showman, Ashley Wallen choreographs them all, in service to a big, fanciful story based on the ups and downs of legendary 19th-century impresario P.T. Barnum. With Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya starring and dancing, songs by the Oscar- and Tony-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a huge ensemble that includes "18 amazing dancers," conjoined twins, a man with three legs, and Barnum's other assorted sideshow attractions, Wallen calls it "a dream come true."
In your wellness workshop at The Ailey School, you suggested that a way to attend a lot of auditions after graduation (without getting depressed) was to see each one as a free class. It worked. I can't remember how many jobs I've tried out for, but I managed to stay hopeful and finally landed a full-time position. Thank you!
—Grateful Dancer, Newark, NJ
Yesterday evening, Peter Martins announced his immediate retirement as New York City Ballet's ballet master in chief through a letter to the company's board. He had been solely in charge of the company's artistic direction since 1989 and the School of American Ballet's chairman of faculty since 1983. Since December 7, Martins had been on a self-requested leave, amidst an investigation of claims of sexual harassment as well as physical and verbal abuse. In the letter, he stated, "I have denied, and continue to deny, that I have engaged in any such misconduct." However, earlier articles from The New York Times and The Washington Post conveyed accounts of verbal and physical abuse by NYCB dancers, both past and present. In 1992, Martins was charged with third-degree assault of his wife Darci Kistler, though the charges were later dropped.
For many students, attending a summer intensive can offer the chance of a lifetime to focus exclusively on dance and experience the rigorous lifestyle of a pre-professional dancer. But with so many options and increasing competition, auditions can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, we gathered insider tips from three top summer program directors.
At a hip-hop event in Dakar, Senegal, Onye Ozuzu, dean of the School of Fine and Performing Arts at Columbia College Chicago, noticed a move that looked familiar.
"I had just come from seeing Don Campbell at a festival in Colorado, where he was talking about locking and the way people used to point at each other," she says. "At this b-boy battle in Dakar, I remember watching the points happen, but they were all loose in the wrists. The dancers weren't pointing at anything specific. I remember thinking, Oh, that's what happens when you learn something off of YouTube."
As early as 2001, hard-core dance fanatics with digital-media skills—not exactly a huge group of people—could swap rare dance videos using peer-to-peer sites like Kazaa. But it was four years later on Valentine's Day that www.youtube.com went live, and a vast repository of hidden dance history began circulating worldwide.
Happy New Year! Whether or not resolutions are your thing, I always find that a bit of wisdom from the people I admire is a great way to start the year. Here are some favorite nuggets from eight dancers, choreographers and directors who have appeared in our pages over the last year.
If you've ever scrolled through former Boston Ballet principal Dusty Button's Instagram, you've probably experienced the mixture of utter disbelief and total envy that comes with watching videos of her turning. She's ridiculously aerodynamic, endlessly daring, and every time you think she's done, she fits in another revolution.
We rounded up her most mind-blowing turning videos, ranked by how far they made our jaws drop: