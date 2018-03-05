Powered by RebelMouse
Dance in Pop Culture
Marissa DeSantis
4h

Watch The Royal Ballet's Francesca Hayward Share Her 5 Favorite Things With British Vogue

via YouTube

We love seeing dancers pop up in mainstream media, and Royal Ballet principal Francesca Hayward just made the ultimate crossover in British Vogue's "Five Favourite Objects" series. Naturally, most of Hayward's picks are ballet-related (she even still has the Nutcracker VHS her grandparents gave her at three years old!). In between clips of Hayward practicing in the studio, she shares the importance behind each favorite thing, from the obligatory rehearsal tutu and pointe shoes to the less-expected stuffed animal she never travels without.

In addition to bringing Vogue into the studio with her, Hayward also recently joined the magazine on their home turf, appearing in the March issue of American Vogue. Wearing a dreamy ballet-meets-runway Marchesa gown, Hayward looks just as comfortable posing alongside the other models as she does dancing onstage.

Show Comments ()
Dance in Pop Culture

Op-Ed: Dance Theatre of Harlem Was My Wakanda

Black Panther, screenshot via YouTube

Recently, I went to see Black Panther. When the aircraft penetrated the invisible force-field cloaking the fictional African nation of Wakanda—a country unmolested by European colonization, one that is powerful, prosperous, thriving and the most technologically advanced society in the world—I literally gasped.

Evan Narcisse, a pop culture critic who co-writes "The Rise of the Black Panther" miniseries told The Washington Post, "Wakanda represents this unbroken chain of achievement of black excellence that never got interrupted by colonialism." It presents African peoples with agency, self-definition and identity. In Wakanda there is no "black" excellence, there is just excellence.

Keep reading... Show less
Dancer Voices

Get Off Track: The Benefits Of Ignoring What's Expected Of You

Liz Tenuto's choreography for the artist-In-residence program at CounterPULSE SF. Photo by Robbie Sweeny

As dancers, we all hop on "the track." We attend class every day at 10 am, we go to summer intensives every year, we regularly show up at audition after audition. It's what we think we need to do to achieve our dreams.

But other things come up—maybe we change or what we want out of life evolves. It is up to us to listen, to see if we can let our plan shift and to be brave enough to veer off track. Otherwise, we may not discover what makes us truly unique.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Affairs & Accusations: What's Going On At English National Ballet?

Tamara Rojo. Photo by Jeff Gilbert, courtesy ENB

British ballet fans have been in a tizzy over Tamara Rojo lately.

Last month, a number of current and former English National Ballet dancers made anonymous claims of mismanagement to The Times, blaming Rojo for the fact that a third of the company's dancers have left over the past two years. The blog Ballet Position followed up earlier this month with further accusations, and Rojo responded in a feature in the Evening Standard yesterday.

Until this all came out, Rojo had really only been covered in recent press as someone who'd transformed ENB into a darling of the ballet world with her forward-thinking repertoire.

So what's all the drama about? We broke it down:

Keep reading... Show less
Health & Body

7 Habits Your Podiatrist Wishes You Would Quit

Stretching feet the wrong way will only lead to injury. Photo by Thinkstock

When caring for your feet or trying to make them look good, it's tempting to seek shortcuts. Bad ideas—like dangerous stretches that promise perfect lines or ointments that were never meant to go on your toes—catch on all too easily backstage.

We asked podiatrists who've seen their dance clients try it all share the habits they'd like to see gone for good.

Keep reading... Show less
Dancers Trending

Hamilton's Morgan Marcell on "Going with Your Gut," Pursuing Film and Sonya Tayeh's New Show

On broadway, Morgan Marcell told Alexander Hamilton's story. Now, she's telling others' through documentary. (Left: Photo by Jayme Thornton. Right: Photo by John Sentner, Courtesy HMG Public Relations, Inc.)

For many performers, dancing in the original cast of the phenomenally popular Hamilton is the epitome of "making it." For film and history buffs, contributing a documentary to the Smithsonian's collection might be a bucket-list item. And for those with a heart for giving back, creating an organization that leads arts workshops for youth is a powerful accomplishment.

Morgan Marcell has done all those things, proving that dancers needn't limit themselves to one passion. We caught up with the former swing and co-dance captain of Hamilton to chat about The Eliza Project, her budding film career and her next Broadway-bound show.

Keep reading... Show less
Rant & Rave

Why I Wasn't Surprised by the Sleep No More Accusations

Photo by Robin Roemer, Courtesy Sleep No More

Last month, Buzzfeed News confirmed 17 instances of groping or sexual misconduct by patrons of the immersive theater show Sleep No More.

Having experienced the show for the first time just a week before the story broke, I can't say I was surprised by the accusations.

No, I'm not bitter because of the more common complaints I've heard from patrons: I didn't get lost in the dark halls of the McKittrick Hotel, and I don't care that I didn't get any of the coveted one-on-one scenes. Instead, at every step of my two and a half hour journey through the show, I felt that the safety of the performers—and of the audience—was being compromised for the sake of an experience that just wasn't worth the risk.

Keep reading... Show less
Health & Body

How This Dancer Trains For Her Double Life As An Assistant Boat Captain

Cromwell with Kelly Del Rosario in Jenkins' Gate of Winds. Photo by Margo Moritz, Courtesy MJDC

As side hustles go, Margaret Cromwell might win the prize for most unusual.

When she's not onstage with Margaret Jenkins Dance Company, the modern dancer moonlights as a first officer on dinner cruises on the San Francisco Bay. After company class and rehearsal from 12:30 to 5:30 pm, one to two days a week she'll work on a boat from 6 pm until 1 am, pulling ropes, lifting heavy objects, running up and down stairs, and assisting the captain.

Keep reading... Show less
Dance History

#tbt: How British Ballerina Dame Alicia Markova Stayed Humble

Alicia Markova receiving a kiss from a young fan. Photo by A.B. Swaebe, Courtesy DM Archives

The March 1958 issue of Dance Magazine included coverage of the previous year's Dance Magazine Awards, one of which went to Dame Alicia Markova.

Markova danced the title role in the first British production of Giselle. Photo by Walter E. Owens, Courtesy DM Archives

Keep reading... Show less
In The Studio

In The Studio: Danielle Agami On The Fears of Performing Her First Solo

Danielle Agami in residency at The Center for Ballet and the Arts.

Los Angeles-based choreographer Danielle Agami is taking on a new role in New York City: performer. While her company Ate9 is on a "vacation," she is in residency at The Center for Ballet and the Arts at New York University.

We sat down with Agami to discuss creating her first solo titled framed, which she will perform May 6 at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts, and why she is excited to get back to her company.

Keep reading... Show less
News

This Company is Premiering a Pink Floyd Ballet

Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota. Photo by Thomas McCartney Photography, Courtesy The Cowles Center

Pink Floyd's 1979 album The Wall has already been adapted into a feature film and an opera, so why not a ballet? Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota has partnered with local tribute band Run Like Hell for The Wall: A Rock Ballet, filtering the storyline—that of a musician whose traumatic experiences become a metaphorical wall isolating him from humanity—through a contemporary lens. March 1–3. thecowlescenter.org.

Sponsored

Viral Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Dance Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Giveaways