What Can You Expect from Disney's "Frozen" on Broadway? We Sat Down with the Choreographic Team.
They speak a language of their own. You could call it Arendelle-ish, except that they were using it long before they started working on Frozen. So maybe the dialect filling a Times Square rehearsal hall last month should be dubbed Robsarahcharlie-ish, after choreographer and Tony winner Rob Ashford and his associate choreographers, Sarah O'Gleby and Charlie Williams. Based on Disney's smash animated film about the royal sisters of magical Arendelle, the musical is heading into rehearsals before previews on February 22 and a March 22 opening night at the St. James Theatre. But for now, it's in pre-production, and Ashford, O'Gleby and Williams are deep into their private shorthand, both verbal and physical, as they dissect a step.
They're revisiting "Fixer Upper," a number that Ashford says "never was what we wanted it to be" when the show tried out in Denver last year. "We felt we needed to move the storytelling along." It's in Act Two, after Anna has hired Kristoff, a commoner, to help her find her sister Elsa, who's hiding in the mountains with a secret. They stop to visit his family, who sense what Anna and Kristoff don't yet know—that they could be a pair even if they're not perfectly matched, that "everyone's a bit of a fixer-upper, that's what it's all about."
Frozen's choreographic team. From left, Rob Ashford and associate choreographers Sarah O'Gleby and Charlie Williams. Photos Courtesy Disney Theatrical Group.
The dance, Ashford says, is about "learning how to work together as a couple." But the choreographer and his two associates are demonstrating how to work together as a trio, looking and sounding like a unit—sometimes a body with three heads, sometimes a head with three bodies. They hone each detail of the step until it sends the right message about the evolving relationship between Anna and Kristoff, and until the mechanics look smooth.
O'Gleby is pushing for Anna to be less dependent on Kristoff as he turns her; Williams points out that he's supposed to be guiding her. They settle on a crossed-wrist hold "that feels more equal" to her. Another move is rejected when Williams notes that "it's gonna look like a dance." Their work is regularly punctuated by bursts of laughter at jokes that a visitor in the room can only guess at. After years of working together, they've forged a bond that's personal as well as professional. "Rob creates such a warm environment," Williams says. "We kind of laugh our way through the entire day."
The choreographic team recently finessed Kristoff and Anna's moves for the number "Fixer Upper." Photo by Deen van Meer, Courtesy Disney Theatrical Group.
Sharing the jokes and closely following along as the choreography develops are swings Ashley Elizabeth Hale and Jeff Hale, who are also dance captains. They're on hand because Michael Grandage, the director, had dropped in earlier to check things out, and two extra bodies make it easier to suggest a full number. Later, Ashford explains further: "It's helpful for them to understand where the moves come from—what we're trying to tell with each moment. Because once the show opens, we're not there eight times a week. They are, so they can help remind everybody what the intention behind this move or this lift is."
After about an hour fiddling, Ashford is satisfied: "It's much better—better storytelling, better musicality," he tells them. I ask how much stage time has been filled; "Eight 8s," he replies. But he's not fretting. This time between Frozen's Denver run and its still-incomplete Broadway incarnation is "a very exciting place to be," he says. "You don't have all of it ahead of you; you're not thinking, 'Oh my god. it could be anything.' You've narrowed it down, but there's still enough room inside of it to be creative, to let your mind go, 'Wait a minute—what if...?' "
Building the Team
O'Gleby and Williams have performed Ashford's choreography on the West End and on Broadway, but their dance chops aren't the reason they're his associates for Frozen. "They're there to help create it," he says. "An assistant performs the steps for you. With associates, it's not about steps—Charlie and Sarah are true creative partners. They're in it with the storytelling, with how it fits in the whole show…And they work really well together. It's great to have a guy and a gal who can figure out all of the mechanics, everything, before you teach the rest of the company. It just comes second nature to them."
The company of Frozen at its pre-Broadway run in Denver. Photo by Deen van Meer, Courtesy Disney Theatrical Group.
Learning on the Job
Ashford recalls that being Kathleen Marshall's associate earlier in his career taught him "how to be in the room with writers, creators, directors, actors, a dance arranger, an orchestrator—you can't learn that unless you witness it firsthand, but without the responsibility to make the decisions." Marshall, he says "was a great teacher, and she learned from her brother Rob [Marshall], and he learned from Graciela Daniele, and she learned from Fosse. It's something that is passed down." And he's passing it on to his own associates, who have choreographic aspirations of their own. "Every time I'm in the studio with Rob Ashford," Williams says, "I am learning something—I am always taking notes. Being a choreographer isn't just about making up cool dance moves. There's a whole other side—the business side of the business. Being an associate, you get a whole bunch of hands-on experience without a whole lot of the risk."
But being an associate does have its downside, he says. "We are the only people in the theater who aren't covered by a union. So here we are, creating a show—but we don't get health care, we don't get a 401(k), we don't get access, like the actors do, to a percentage of this show." That's been a double dilemma for O'Gleby, whose husband, Christopher Bailey, is on the same career track—since they moved here from England, he's been Ashford's associate on three other Broadway shows. "Years ago," she says, "people used assistant choreographer or associate choreographer as a stepping-stone—they didn't live there for very long. But now there are shows that have full-time associates traveling the world to put on Les Mis or whatever, having a gorgeous career." But it's a career without guarantees.
Football's cool and all, but when Justin Timberlake is bringing new music and dance moves to the halftime stage, it's hard to pay attention to anything else. Luckily, if you can't wait until next weekend's Super Bowl to get your "Filthy" fix, Pepsi shared a behind-the-scenes look at JT's halftime show rehearsals on their Twitter page. Complete with interviews from his longtime choreographer Marty Kudelka (who started working with JT back in his *NSYNC days) and dancers like Dana Wilson, the video gives an inside look at Timberlake's upcoming 13-minute performance.
Your next #BTS look at #PepsiHalftime is here—get an inside look at some of the moves @jtimberlake and his crew are practicing for Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/7oyRpJjjeZ
— Pepsi™ (@pepsi) January 25, 2018
No matter how many hours you spend in rehearsal, or how diligently you prepare for performance, mistakes are bound to happen onstage from time to time. What can you do to quickly recoup so that you can keep dancing without the audience noticing that you ever missed a step?
Growing up in inner city Rochester, NY, Aesha Ash was just one of the neighborhood kids. She'd imagine people driving by, judging her by her black skin.
"They'd never know that I was dreaming of becoming a professional ballet dancer. No one would think, Some day she's going to make it into New York City Ballet," says Ash.
After an inspiring career at NYCB, Béjart's Ballet Lausanne and LINES, the January 2006 Dance Magazine cover star—one of our 25 to Watch that year—is no longer performing. But she's determined to use her dance background to change the stereotypes and misconceptions that people—including black people—have about women of color. "I want to show it's okay to embrace our softer side, and let the world know we're multidimensional," says Ash.
Aesha Ash in Richmond, CA. PC Renee Scott via swandreamsproject.org
In 2011, she launched the Swan Dreams Project to inspire kids in the community she grew up in. The original idea was to post images of herself in a tutu all over Rochester. "I remember growing up and in the bodega you'd see images of girls in bikinis on motorbikes," says Ash. "I wanted to replace those with photos that show women of color in a different light."
She knew the power imagery can have: She still remembers what it felt like as a student at the School of American Ballet to see a photo of black ballet dancer Andrea Long. "That image was everything on days when I was feeling disenchanted. I'd see that picture of her, and know that the struggles I was going through, she went through them, too."
Ash soon realized she didn't have the budget to fund her original plan ("I never realized how expensive a bus stop advertisement is!"). But she's made the images available through an online store, and often simply gives away prints at her own expense to schools and students in need of some inspiration.
Any proceeds she makes from the sales go directly to other organizations that are working to expand ballet in diverse communities. One large donation even led to a pointe shoe fund at dancer Robyn Gardenhire's City Ballet of Los Angeles school—and it helped one dancer who had quit ballet because of the expense come back to class.
Now a mother of two in San Jose, CA, Ash will also start teaching a free after-school ballet class at her daughter's public school next month. "I recently taught at Girls Inc. in Oakland, and one of the little black girls said, 'Are you the ballet teacher?' She just stood there, staring at me with her mouth open, like a unicorn had just walked into the room," Ash says. "You never know the impact you can have just by being a presence."
If you're interested in supporting the project, check out the online shop, or donate directly at swandreamsproject.org.
Conversations about body image in dance typically revolve around female dancers. For an obvious reason: It's usually women who are driven to dangerous means to reach the ideal "ballet body."
But they're not alone in the struggle. Former Twyla Tharp dancer Charlie Hodges recently told his own story during a TED Talk at California's ArtCenter College of Design.
In a sunlit studio that looks out on Vancouver's skyline, Kidd Pivot rehearsal director Eric Beauchesne shows how to project shades of despair without sound or words. "Your hands mean so much," he tells the Arts Umbrella International Summer Dance Intensive students, stopping to clamp his own to his face tightly, then opening his fingers around his jaw for a different effect.
Beauchesne, who also stages choreographer Crystal Pite's works at companies around the globe, is teaching a duet from Betroffenheit, Pite and Jonathon Young's Olivier Award–winning dance-theater piece about grief and loss. Marked by Pite's signature quick, detailed moves, the section has one dancer laying her hands on her partner's arched spine, as if she's absorbing an unfathomable pain. "You really care about stopping what's happening to her," Beauchesne says.
On January 1st, Chase Johnsey resigned from Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. In a YouTube video, he outlined allegations of harassment and humiliation over his celebrated 14-year tenure with the company, ranging from discrimination for appearing too feminine to being told that he could no longer perform with the company should he choose to undergo a gender transition.
While the company has issued a statement denying Johnsey's claims of harassment, discrimination and retaliation, they have also hired an independent, outside expert to investigate the allegations. We caught up with Johnsey by phone in Barcelona, where he has decamped with his husband.
It's easy to feel whiplashed thinking about everything Emma Portner has achieved in such a short amount of time. Last fall, the 23-year-old was the youngest woman ever to choreograph a West End production (it was based on Meat Loaf's greatest hits). This was, of course, after she already choreographed and starred in Justin Bieber's viral hit "Life is Worth Living," and before she charmed major media outlets when she secretly married actress Ellen Page. Now, she's L.A. Dance Project's first-ever artist in residence, and she's working on a commission for Toronto's Fall for Dance North Festival.
We caught up with her for our "Spotlight" series:
My first dance photo shoot was an epic fail. The photographer was professional and we had a great working relationship, but I made the rookie mistake of failing to thoroughly prepare. I didn't understand the purpose of the photos and how they should serve my career, so I ended up with images that were beautiful but that belonged on a model comp card, not in a dance portfolio.
Dancers need photos that allow viewers to get a sense of their style, abilities and professionalism, and help them gain more visibility. Yet, dance shots can be incredibly difficult to get right. Avoid these five common mistakes.
On a humid summer day in midtown Manhattan, construction goes on outside the Church of St. Paul the Apostle. Inside, another type of building goes on: In separate basement studios, two groups of 40 dancers focus their attention on their instructors. It's the Rockettes' summer intensive, a rare chance for students to work with professional Rockettes, not to mention Julie Branam, their director and choreographer.
Rockette Bailey Callahan demonstrates in front of one group. Hers is a classic Rockette story. She attended their intensive every summer from 2009 to 2011; being a Rockette was her dream. Then, in 2012, she was asked to attend the program's invitational week. At the end, she received her Rockette contract.
The 2018 Oscar noms are here. Which is fun and all; we'll never not get excited about a night of glitz and glamor and, when we're lucky, pretty great dancing. But we'd be a heck of a lot more excited if the Academy Awards included a Best Choreography category. And really—why don't they?
Last year, La La Land's Oscars domination (FOURTEEN nominations) made the fact that Mandy Moore couldn't be recognized for her fantastic choreo—a huge, indisputable part of the film's success—seem especially cruel. This year, it feels weird not to recognize the dance contributions of Ashley Wallen (The Greatest Showman), Anthony Van Laast (Beauty and the Beast), and Aurélie Dupont (Leap!), to name just a few.