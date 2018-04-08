Powered by RebelMouse
Ana Sophia Scheller
11h

How An Injury Led Me to My Passion of Teaching Dance

PC Erik Tomasson, courtesy San Francisco Ballet

Since the beginning, when I first started dancing at 6 years old, I loved it. I never really thought of the hard work and long hours as a sacrifice because ballet always brought me joy and happiness.

In 2013, a bunion injury left me unable to dance for a year and three months. There was a point when I was unsure of whether it was going to heal.

But I never gave up trying to come back. I would go to the gym, I took up swimming, and I even did a little bit of barre to keep my body strong without forcing my foot. I tried to stay as positive as I could, but I couldn't bring myself to watch performances. It made me too sad and frustrated because I didn't know when I would be able to be back up onstage.

Scheller and Vitor Luiz. PC Erik Tomasson, courtesy San Francisco Ballet

As hard as being injured was, it allowed me to discover something new I loved about dance—teaching it to kids. Even though I wasn't able to dance myself, I could still share my passion for ballet through the technique and variations classes I taught. To see a true smile on a student, and to see them progress, fills my heart.

While I was injured, I had so much time to think. I realized how much I enjoyed the fact that dance gives me the ability to express my feelings through movement. Now that I'm dancing again, I want to hold on to that sentiment as long as I can. Dancing is my way of showing my heart and emotions to the world.
News

This Month: Mean Girls Finally Makes Its Broadway Debut

PC Joan Marcus, courtesy Boneau/Bryan-Brown

She had a varied, flourishing career that included dancing for Lar Lubovitch, touring with the Bad Boys of Dance, and performing at Radio City Musical Hall and in Broadway shows. But Kamille Upshaw really wanted to make Mean Girls happen.

Not because she'd known Reginas or Plastics in high school—at Baltimore School for the Arts, her classmates were too busy pursuing dance, music, or other "artsy things" to form the obnoxious cliques that Lindsay Lohan experiences in the movie. But when the teen comedy by "Saturday Night Live" giants came out in 2004, Upshaw and her friends watched Mean Girls over and over and over. It was "an obsession," she says.

What Wendy's Watching

What Wendy's Watching: A Ghostly Exhibit at The New Museum

Five dancers and a hologram in Co-Natural. Photo by Julieta Cervantes

These days, more and more museums are inviting dancers to liven up the art that's on the walls and pedestals. The New Museum, on the border of SoHo and the Lower East Side, has designated a special room for live events called the South Galleries. Every day for two months, ending April 15, this gallery is home to Co-natural, a mesmerizing performance exhibition by Romanian choreographer Alexandra Pirici (pronounced Pireech). She is acclaimed in Europe and makes her U. S. debut with this exhibit. Included is a life-size hologram that really looks like another person. If you spend some time wandering around in the gallery, you start to see congruencies between the gestures of the live performers and the not-quite-live hologram. And you start to wonder about the stamina of the dancers, who are there, as moving sculpture, all day long (with a few breaks).


Dancers Trending

6 Reasons Dance Training Makes Us Better Human Beings

Quinn Wharton

Everyone knows that training is the cornerstone of a successful career in dance. But as a dance educator, I also take comfort in the fact that high-quality dance training helps shape students into genuinely good people (in addition to creating future artists, which is a wonderful goal in itself.) These are the lessons dance teaches that help make students into better humans:

Improvement Takes Commitment Over Time

In my tap courses at Cal State University, sometimes students are shocked when they can't learn something quickly. In today's world, we're used to getting fast results. You need an answer—Google it. You need to talk to someone—text them. The cooking channel wants your dinner to be easy, the physical trainer wants your workout to be five minutes, Rosetta Stone can have you speaking Mandarin in an hour.

Career Advice

The 4 Most Common Acting Mistakes Dancers Make

An SFB ballet master spills on the most common mistakes she sees. Here, SFB in Sleeping Beauty, Photo by Erik Tomasson.

When conveying a story onstage, portraying a character convincingly is just as important as nailing the steps. But that's often easier said than done. We talked to Anita Paciotti, ballet master at San Francisco Ballet, about the biggest acting mistakes she sees dancers making:

Popular

Here's What Happens When Boxers and Ballet Dancers Share the Stage

The boxers of Element Gym and dancers of St. Paul Ballet collaborated for The Art of Boxing—The Sport of Ballet. Photo by St. Paul Ballet, Courtesy Neuger Communications Group.

St. Paul Ballet simply needed space to rehearse. The troupe found that, and so much more, at a local Minnesota boxing gym. Today, the dancers train side by side with boxers at Element Gym, and the two groups have even teamed up for a co-choreographed show.

The Art of Boxing—The Sport of Ballet first debuted last fall and will be reprised April 15 at Saint Paul's Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Nowhere near Minnesota? You can catch a teaser of the production below. It's pointe-shoes-meets-boxing-gloves and a true display of grit and grace—from both the ballerinas and the fighters. The interactive performance sheds a light on the rituals of each practice.

Dancers Trending

What We Can All Learn from Improvising Every Day

Marlee Grace's @personalpractice Instagram account

It's no secret that regularly improvising can do wonders for a dance artist's creativity. But how many of us actually make time to improvise, unless we're told to do it in class or rehearsal?

A few years ago, dancer Marlee Grace started the Instagram page @personalpractice to document her daily improv practice, and to hold herself accountable to dancing regularly. For a whole year, she posted her improvisations every day. Since then, her practice has continued to be regular, if not daily, and she's garnered over 30k followers.

In The Studio

In The Studio: The Graham Company On Staying True to Martha's Vision and Voice

Leslie Andrea Williams and Lorenzo Pagano in Martha Graham's "Embattled Garden"© Hibbard Nash Photography

The much-anticipated Martha Graham Dance Company season at New York City Center is upon us. From April 11–14, the company will present classics like Chronicle, the sly melodrama Embattled Garden and of course Graham's visceral masterwork The Rite of Spring. This season also includes works by internationally acclaimed choreographers Lucinda Childs, Lar Lubovitch and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

We sat down with Graham artistic director Janet Eilber to talk about bringing back older Graham works, working with new choreographers and what Martha would have to say about today's wave of feminism.

Dance Training

Who's Your Favorite Science-Loving Dance Teacher?

IADMS is looking to honor someone who's made a substantial impact through teaching dance. Photo via Thinkstock

Great dance educators with smart, scientific teaching practices are invaluable to the dance field. How else could we create healthy, beautiful dancers?

The International Association of Dance Medicine and Science is looking to honor someone who's made a substantial impact through teaching with its annual Dance Educators Award—and the committee is asking for nominations.

What It’s Like To Be Backstage With Tommy Tune

Tune is still at home onstage. Photo by Franco Lacosta, courtesy Tune.

Tommy Tune is a man of many talents. The 10-time Tony Award–winning director, choreographer and star is famous for shows like Nine, My One and Only, The Will Roger's Follies and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

Tune is in a special class of gifted director/choreographers that includes George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins and Michael Bennett—yet he also danced and starred in his musicals.

Today, he is touring the country with his nightclub act Tommy Tune Tonight. At 79, he is still lithe, graceful and willowy, and looks right at home onstage.

So what's it like to be backstage with the legend? Tune recently invited Dance Magazine behind the scenes for a rehearsal and performance in Los Angeles.

Dance History

#tbt: Alwin Nikolais on Inventing Your Own Solutions

Photo by Pierre Petitjean, Courtesy DM Archives

In the April 1968 issue of Dance Magazine, we took a deep dive into the work of Alwin Nikolais.

Imago (1963). Photo by Sosenko, Courtesy DM Archives

Viral Videos

