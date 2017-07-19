How to Stay Sane When You're Both a Dancer and Choreographer
Many people see dance and choreography as separate pursuits, or view choreography as a dance career's second act. For some dancers, however, performing and choreographing inform one another. "That's just the kind of choreographer I am. I feel things so deeply in my physicality. I have to do it to know it," says Jodi Melnick, who is a prolific performer of her own work. She also maintains an active practice as a performer for other choreographers: Throughout her career, she's worked with Trisha Brown, Twyla Tharp, Tere O'Connor and Donna Uchizono, to name a few.
Though a dual career can be fulfilling, simultaneously inhabiting the roles of dancer and choreographer requires focus, organization and a great deal of energy.
Compartmentalize
You don't want to be in rehearsal for another choreographer but have your mind stuck on a project of your own, or vice versa. Practice turning your attention to the task before you and blocking out everything else. "I can think of times when I had something major happening in my own career and I was also touring with other choreographers," says Melnick. "It's actually one of the few times in my life where I can be very present. If I'm on tour with you, I'm for you, even if I'm going to come home and have a show of my own next week."
Creating some mental separation between projects will also help protect your intellectual property. When working as a dancemaker, your ideas are your business. Many choreographers ask their dancers to generate movement or create characters. There is no reason why you cannot participate in that kind of process, but be mindful of what concepts you might want to save for yourself.
Raja Feather Kelly, PC Epfalck | Effyography
"I have only worked with choreographers who I respect and haven't had any intellectual property issues," says Raja Feather Kelly, who creates and performs with his company, The Feath3r Theory, and performs in work by Reggie Wilson, Keely Garfield and Kota Yamazaki. "That said, I think about it. And I am careful. Sometimes my ideas should stay my ideas."
Take a Load Off
A dance career is always physically taxing, but the demands can be doubled when you are using your own body as a source of movement generation and communication. Kelly suggests giving yourself one day off per week. Even if you are working on a project where you are not dancing, try not to forget about your own body.
"You have to be disciplined not to lose the health factor that allows you to deliver as a performer," says Chloe Arnold, who choreographs and performs with her tap company, Syncopated Ladies, and choreographs for film and television. "Going to the gym, taking dance classes and eating well are important."
Know Your Rehearsal Style
Taking a step back is sometimes necessary not just to conserve your energy but to give other dancers what they need from you as a choreographer. "When I'm making work with other people I often take the focus off my own dancing," says Melnick. "I step out when needed, knowing that I already have my dancing covered or that I'll go back to it later." She makes sure to set aside time to rehearse alone.
Other dancer/choreographers bring in a trusted outside eye to make sure their dancing isn't overlooked. "Sometimes I have someone stand in for me," says Kelly, "but we're a wild dance-theater company. I like that my performers might not know what I am going to do." Keep your working style in mind when selecting dancers. The more adaptable they are, the easier it will be for you to jump in or out when necessary.
On March 8, 2016, Rami Shafi found himself inspired to film an impromptu dance video of his best friend, Aaron Moses Robin, improvising on Gay St. in New York City's Greenwich Village. Thus was born Pedestrian Wanderlust, a collection of dance videos that has grown to include a monthly improv jam.
Shafi works with anyone who wants to take part in the project, filming videos in locations chosen by the dancers and later adding music. The videos are shot on Shafi's iPhone in one take and, other than the starting and ending points, are entirely improvised. The editing afterwards—including the music choice—is minimal. "I don't like to edit too much. It's just what it is," says Shafi. "I usually can do the editing on the train ride home."
New York City is getting an embarrassment of riches this week—riches of the Emerald, Diamonds and Rubies variety. The Bolshoi Ballet, Paris Opéra Ballet and New York City Ballet will be sharing the stage at Lincoln Center to present George Balanchine's Jewels in celebration of the iconic ballet's 50th anniversary.
One of the many stars we're excited to see is Olga Smirnova, our June 2014 cover girl, who will be performing the lead in "Diamonds" as well as the role of Bianca in Jean-Christophe Maillot's Taming of the Shrew next week.
I have always been extremely dramatic. I think "extremely" might even be an understatement. As a child, I was constantly in costume. Never clothes. Always a costume.
When I was 8 we moved into a new house, and took a home video to send to my dad's family. My siblings were performing a song for the camera. I desperately wanted to join them, but they got annoyed and said no. In the video I run out of the room crying hysterically, and you can hear my dad saying, "It's okay, Sam, you can dance for the camera later."
This is followed by about 45 minutes of me dancing. Music changes, style changes, costume changes, the works. Dance was, and still is, the best way I know how to express myself.
When it comes to a ballet matching a dancer's special talents, choreographer Justin Peck's Year of the Rabbit fit Houston Ballet demi-soloist Tyler Donatelli to a T. Built for power, flash and precision, Donatelli crashed through Peck's driving rhythms with finesse and clarity in a lead role this past March. She's a speed demon, which worked well for Peck's breakneck pacing. "His movement came so naturally to me," says Donatelli. "I could just be myself."
Makhar Vaziev is no stranger to running world-class ballet companies. Yet after 13 years at the Mariinsky Ballet and seven leading La Scala Ballet, Vaziev's return to Russia as head of the Bolshoi in 2016 came as a surprise to many. Not only is the Bolshoi the rival to his former St. Petersburg employer, but his arrival also followed the scandalous acid attack on his predecessor, Sergei Filin. Now comfortably ensconced in his new Moscow post, Vaziev is intent on bringing the Bolshoi up to the standards he expects wherever he reigns. American audiences will have their first look at the company under his leadership this month at Lincoln Center, first in "Diamonds" and "Rubies" as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of Balanchine's Jewels (July 20–23), then in Jean-Christophe Maillot's The Taming of the Shrew (July 26–30).How did the Bolshoi's participation in the Lincoln Center Jewels project come to pass?
I was informed about this project while I was still at La Scala. The idea was agreed upon before I moved to Moscow, and plans were already under way.
What dancers should we watch for?
Alyona Kovalyova, Margarita Shrainer, Anastasia Denisova, Xenia Zhiganshina, Elvina Ibraimova—these are the next generation of stars. We have a short artistic life and have to act quickly; if you wait one year, a certain dancer's chance may be lost. It's important to promote young dancers while there are great ballerinas in the theater, like Svetlana Zakharova, Ekaterina Krysanova and Olga Smirnova, so the younger generation has an example to look up to.
The Bolshoi's Olga Smirnova and Semyon Chudin in Balanchine's "Diamonds." Photo by Elena Fetisova/Bolshoi Theatre, Courtesy Bolshoi.
Late summer is a great time to visit Lincoln Center. You don't have to pay the hefty ticket prices charged by the Metropolitan Opera House or the David Koch Theater—or even the adventurous Lincoln Center Festival.
The Lincoln Center Out of Doors festival is so popular that you need to get there early if you want to sit close up. On hot summer evenings people crowd into the plaza to experience the diverse programming while the sun is cooling off. Everyone is in a festive mood because it's free and usually fun.
