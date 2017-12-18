Explore
Xander Parish: "If You Want to Do Ballet, Where Else Better Than Russia?"
A kindhearted British bloke with feet that ballerinas would envy, Xander Parish isn't a self-promoting celebrity or a social media whiz. He is more like your next-door neighbor, but with one caveat: He has loads of talent. His elastic muscles boast an endless plié that creates soundless jumps and textbook-perfect lines. Combine that with strong partnering skills and polished dramatic delivery, and Parish's slow rise to fame as a Mariinsky Ballet principal has at long last earned him well-deserved recognition.
How did you start dancing?
I used to play with my trucks under the piano at my sister's ballet classes. When I watched her doing a show, I asked why I was just watching—I wanted to do it too.
So I trained in Hull from 8 to 11. After The Royal Ballet summer school, I was in the Junior Associates program in Leeds, then moved to White Lodge. I found it really hard; I was homesick, and I liked being onstage but didn't know much about technique.
Parish as Apollo. Photo by Valentin Baranovsky, courtesy Mariinsky Ballet
What was it like starting in The Royal Ballet?
In school, my year of boys was very strong and only three of us were offered contracts at The Royal Ballet. I was surprised I was included because I was not the best. The other two were Liam Scarlett, now a famous choreographer, and William Moore, who turned down the offer and went to Stuttgart instead. William was smart; he didn't hang around for corps work and became principal quite quickly.
I was honored to be given a place in The Royal, but for me it was a slog—a lot of tedious rehearsals walking around not doing much, certainly nothing worth eight years of training.
Everything changed when Yuri Fateyev came to teach?
Yes. The Royal doesn't have a lot of their own coaches, so at any given moment there will be a guest teacher for two to three weeks. Yuri came and gave me a lot of attention in class. I wasn't used to much attention—I was pretty much ignored—so I thought it was great. One day after class I asked if he'd correct me if I showed him some jumps. He agreed, and we jumped for like half an hour.
Six months after he left, he became director at the Mariinsky and wrote offering me a position. I didn't accept at first. I thought it must be a miscommunication, because why on earth would he want me?
One year later when the company was in London, he asked if I'd take class. He offered me a job again. I didn't know why he wanted me to join. He said, "You're a tall guy, a hard worker." It wasn't because of my amazing ability; it was because of my attitude. He liked that I had a good body and feet, and he could work with that (so he told me later, anyway).
Photo by Andrej Uspenski, via
How was the transition to Russia?
There was a lot to take in when I first arrived. It was the middle of winter; I'd never been anywhere so cold in my life. I didn't speak a word of Russian. It was like stepping onto a foreign planet. It excited me that no one from the UK had gone into Russian ballet, so it felt like I was a sort of Arctic explorer. I'd wanted to do something different and I was doing nothing of significance in London, so even if I were to fail, I'd have had the experience.
Have any experiences at the Mariinsky changed you as a dancer?
I was starting from scratch, really. Initially Yuri was my coach. Three weeks into my first season I danced my first solo in Raymonda and a few weeks later my first principal role, the Poet in Chopiniana. It was a huge leap, and I'm surprised I landed on both feet, both literally and figuratively! I was about 23 or 24 years old, and that's jolly late to become a soloist.
And you were promoted while on tour in London.
To return to the stage I left because I didn't get to do anything, and to be promoted while there, it was wonderful. I think Yuri did it on purpose because it was significant for me and for him: It's where we first met. It made sense to give me the promotion back at home with my parents in the audience. It makes me smile. My last role on that stage was as a mother pig wearing a fat suit in The Tales of Beatrix Potter and I'd come back as Siegfried in Swan Lake.
You're the first British principal ever at the Mariinsky. How does that feel?
I was the first British dancer to join the company at all. I hope it will inspire other dancers to consider Russia as an option. If you want to do ballet, where else better than Russia? Right now, the more we can use the arts to help soothe the tense political situation and strengthen ties between our countries, the better.
Does this promotion change your daily life?
Not at all. The biggest change was becoming a second soloist, because I stopped doing corps work. But the titles of first/second soloist and principal are just ranks within the structure whereby they pay you.
Do you see yourself in Russia long-term?
Certainly for my dancing career. Now that I'm a principal, I want to make the most of it. I have the title now, but I have to keep training to reach the level. I'm still trying to learn Russian, as well.
Have you been to the Russian banya?
Yes, several times. The banya is like a rite of passage. I hate cold water, but to be in a steamy, hot sauna and then jump into freezing water, it does something for you. I'm not a big drinker, but there's always alcohol involved with the Russians. And those silly hats are brilliant. You feel like a character from a cartoon.
How do you feel about your fangirls on social media?
I wasn't aware I had any, but I'd say the more the merrier. Bring it on. [Laughs.] Particularly in ballet today, it's important to sell your own brand. I use Instagram because I like to create photographs. My friend gave me an old Nikon, and I take pictures of colleagues backstage in black-and-white. Sadly, they get fewer "likes" than me doing a split jump.
With all of this good fortune, what's your next dream?
To go home—not to leave the Mariinsky, but to have a relationship with The Royal Ballet. I'd like to do what David Hallberg did with ABT and the Bolshoi, to make the most of my British roots as well as my Russian ones. And I think my mom and dad would appreciate it.
At 30, he's too young to be having a midlife crisis. But between June and October, former New York City Ballet principal Robert Fairchild bid farewell to the home he'd made with Tiler Peck since their 2014 marriage and to their joint artistic home as well, embarking on his next chapter as a solo act. The week before his final performances at NYCB, he was contemplating his next moves: another outing with Christopher Wheeldon in the November New York City Center production of Brigadoon; and an off-Broadway debut, choreographing on himself and starring in an Ensemble for the Romantic Century production, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. The show, which opens this month at the Pershing Square Signature Center, is a typical Ensemble amalgam—excerpts from the novel and Shelley's other writings merged with music and art.
So what did you know about Frankenstein and Mary Shelley?
I've seen Young Frankenstein—the movie and Susan Stroman's show. But I don't think that's anything to do with what we are trying to accomplish. The theme is that everybody has bits of Frankenstein in them—the fear that if people saw all of you, they wouldn't accept certain aspects. The monster has a really beautiful heart and just wants to be accepted and loved, but his outward appearance is what people see. It's a really touching, thought-provoking story. I'm excited to show how his experiences being rejected make him bitter, so the inside of him gets as ugly as the outside, through choreography.
If you've been following our "In The Studio" series you know that most of our episodes take place in just that—a studio. But at a dress rehearsal for Monica Bill Barnes & Company's latest project Happy Hour, I found myself in what looked like an episode of "The Office" on a day of shooting an after-work party.
It's tricky to recognize Alejandro Alvarez Cadilla in the latest character he's written for himself. The fictional Milton Frank—star of the new mockumentary series "Off Kilter"—is a moody choreographer whose tender ego is easily bruised as he attempts to revive his floundering career. Cadilla, on the other hand, is down-to-earth and humble; the actor/filmmaker loves to chat about his family and is clearly more comfortable raving about his colleagues' successes than turning the spotlight on his own. But Milton Frank isn't something Cadilla pulled out of thin air—the character comes from everything Cadilla experienced during his many years as a dancer.
Former New York City Ballet dancer Wilhelmina Frankfurt first spoke out about sexual misconduct at NYCB in Psychology Tomorrow in 2012. Since October, she's been working with The Washington Post reporter Sarah Kaufman for a story about Peter Martins, and when the School of American Ballet began investigating Martins for an anonymous accusation, she was called in to discuss her experiences. But Frankfurt feels there's more to the larger picture, and shares that here with Dance Magazine, as edited by Maggie Levin.
In 1994, I began to write a book of essays about my life in dance—mostly as an exercise. When the #MeToo movement began this year, I knew it was time to brush the dust off and take another look. Although incomplete, these essays addressed the roots that have long run between sexual abuse, alcoholism and ballet. They involve George Balanchine, Peter Martins and numerous stars of the New York City Ballet. It's painfully clear that my story is the same story that has occurred thousands of times, all over the world.
Maybe because it's Monday, maybe because it's cold, maybe because if you hear "Waltz of the Flowers" one more time you might do something you regret. But a stroll (ahem, scroll) through Cloud & Victory's social media channels is guaranteed to brighten your day.
How do we love Cloud & Victory's Instagram? Oh let us count the ways...
"I'm going to end up in Timbuktu," jokes Bailey Anne Vincent about navigating New York City's bus system. The Washington-DC–based dancer, choreographer and director (of her multi-genre, body-positive Company360) instead opted for an Uber to meet her collaborator, BalletNext artistic director Michele Wiles, and me at a diner in midtown Manhattan.
In lamenting the buses' challenges, Vincent's complaint isn't with their routes. Though you might never know it from conversing with her or watching her dance, she's mostly deaf. She began losing her hearing in her teens due to a medical condition called atypical cystic fibrosis—a complicated diagnosis that impacts a number of her organs. But this hasn't stopped Vincent from dancing. She trained at Rockbridge Ballet in Virginia before college and later danced with a small company in the DC-metro area. Now 31, Vincent has hardly slowed down.
The works of theater that win awards for dance and choreography—and admittedly the ones we usually cover here at Dance Magazine—tend to be ones with lots of dance. Sure, there are exceptions: The play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time got a Best Choreography Tony nod in 2015 for its subtle yet powerful movement direction by Scott Graham and Steven Hoggett, and we love shows like Hundred Days and Indecent that feature choreography tailor-made for actors. But by and large, the shows that get the most recognition have the biggest, boldest dances.
But what if someone told you that the best choreography is actually the choreography you barely notice? Barry McNabb has built a successful career with that notion, as a frequent choreographer for Irish Repertory Theatre as well as musical theater productions around the world. His most recent work, Irish Rep's The Dead, 1904, features a traditional Irish quadrille.
Just as a dancer shapes a phrase with tension and release, a documentary filmmaker often gives equal weight to obstacles and triumph. The maker of Mr. Gaga, Tomer Heymann, took nine years to convey the layers of Ohad Naharin's art—and the depth of confusion he stirs within us. In 2009's The Last Tightrope Dancer in Armenia, Inna Sahakyan made viewers care about an obscure subject by showing a poignant student/mentor relationship between two tightrope dancers. A good documentary can cover any genre of dance, but what does it take to make a film grab the hearts and minds of its audience?
When Alonzo King LINES Ballet dancer James Gowan started meditating in early 2017, he was seeking a more mindful approach to his dancing. "I was trying to be more aware of what I was doing inside the studio, so that it could help me be more positive with myself and my work," he says. He found it so helpful that he now does breathing exercises and visualizations for 45 minutes a few mornings a week. On rehearsal breaks, he'll take five minutes to do a body scan or calm his mind.
But he finds the benefits go far beyond the studio. "Meditation has provided me a new perspective," he says. "It really does bring a heightened awareness of what's going on around you."
Science shows that meditation's myriad benefits range from physical health to emotional well-being. Meditation's popularity has risen to trend level, and savvy entrepreneurs have caught on, capitalizing on the wave of interest with subscription-based meditation apps, exotic retreats and $29-a-pop classes. But what are the benefits for dancers specifically?
A prison isn't exactly the first place to come to mind when you think of a dance studio (and inmates, not your average students), but that's exactly why New Zealand Corrections is enlisting the help of the Royal New Zealand Ballet. In an effort to help reduce the female prison population in New Zealand, which has reportedly quadrupled in the past five years, dance is being taught to the inmates of Arohata Women's Prison for the first time ever. According to everyone involved, it seems to be working.