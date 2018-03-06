Powered by RebelMouse
News
Courtney Escoyne
3h

The Barefoot Ballerina Crashing Paul Taylor's Lincoln Center Season

Sara Mearns in Isadora Duncan's Narcissus. Photo by Darial Sneed, Courtesy PTAMD

One of New York City Ballet's most adventurous ballerinas will be a special guest of Paul Taylor American Modern Dance for its annual season at the Koch Theater. Sara Mearns is performing solos created by early modern dance icon Isadora Duncan as staged by Lori Belilove. Also on the menu: Paul Taylor Dance Company members in 13 classic Taylor works and world premieres from Doug Varone, Bryan Arias and Mr. Taylor himself (his 147th!), plus the resurgent Trisha Brown Dance Company in her iconic Set and Reset. March 7–25. ptamd.org.

Dance in Pop Culture

Check Out This Surreal 360° VR Experience from Martha Graham and Barneys

Mantle features current and former Graham dancers. Photo Courtesy Barneys New York.

Department store Barneys New York has teamed up with Samsung and the Martha Graham Dance Company for what's possibly the most intriguing dance-meets-fashion collaboration to date. Today through April 8, you can visit select Barneys stores or their website to experience Mantle, a surreal 11-minute virtual reality experience featuring current and former Graham company members in eerie choreography by Cynthia Stanley.

Advice for Dancers

Headed Toward Burnout? Here's How to Rethink Your Work Ethic

A strong work ethic doesn't entail running yourself into the ground. Photo Courtesy Thinkstock.

After reading your column I now understand the problems of being a workaholic. My dilemma is that the dance teachers in my BFA program praise an extreme work ethic and use me as a role model for other dancers. How can I give my body a break?

—Burned-Out Dancer, New York, NY

Career Advice

11 Dancer Expenses You Should Deduct From Your Taxes

If you're a freelance performer, chances are you'll be itemizing your tax deductions this year. But there are probably more ways to save than you realize. Don't forget to deduct these 11 items—and to save your receipts in case you get audited!

1. Dance Classes

Photo by Todd Rosenburg

Dance classes, and any other career-related classes: Think singing, acting or crosstraining.


News

Affairs & Accusations: What's Going On At English National Ballet?

Tamara Rojo. Photo by Jeff Gilbert, courtesy ENB

British ballet fans have been in a tizzy over Tamara Rojo lately.

Last month, a number of current and former English National Ballet dancers made anonymous claims of mismanagement to The Times, blaming Rojo for the fact that a third of the company's dancers have left over the past two years. The blog Ballet Position followed up earlier this month with further accusations, and Rojo responded in a feature in the Evening Standard yesterday.

Until this all came out, Rojo had really only been covered in recent press as someone who'd transformed ENB into a darling of the ballet world with her forward-thinking repertoire.

So what's all the drama about? We broke it down:

Dance in Pop Culture

Watch The Royal Ballet's Francesca Hayward Share Her 5 Favorite Things With British Vogue

via YouTube

We love seeing dancers pop up in mainstream media, and Royal Ballet principal Francesca Hayward just made the ultimate crossover in British Vogue's "Five Favourite Objects" series. Naturally, most of Hayward's picks are ballet-related (she even still has the Nutcracker VHS her grandparents gave her at three years old!). In between clips of Hayward practicing in the studio, she shares the importance behind each favorite thing, from the obligatory rehearsal tutu and pointe shoes to the less-expected stuffed animal she never travels without.

Dance in Pop Culture

Op-Ed: Dance Theatre of Harlem Was My Wakanda

Black Panther, screenshot via YouTube

Recently, I went to see Black Panther. When the aircraft penetrated the invisible force-field cloaking the fictional African nation of Wakanda—a country unmolested by European colonization, one that is powerful, prosperous, thriving and the most technologically advanced society in the world—I literally gasped.

Evan Narcisse, a pop culture critic who co-writes "The Rise of the Black Panther" miniseries told The Washington Post, "Wakanda represents this unbroken chain of achievement of black excellence that never got interrupted by colonialism." It presents African peoples with agency, self-definition and identity. In Wakanda there is no "black" excellence, there is just excellence.

Dancer Voices

Get Off Track: The Benefits Of Ignoring What's Expected Of You

Liz Tenuto's choreography for the artist-In-residence program at CounterPULSE SF. Photo by Robbie Sweeny

As dancers, we all hop on "the track." We attend class every day at 10 am, we go to summer intensives every year, we regularly show up at audition after audition. It's what we think we need to do to achieve our dreams.

But other things come up—maybe we change or what we want out of life evolves. It is up to us to listen, to see if we can let our plan shift and to be brave enough to veer off track. Otherwise, we may not discover what makes us truly unique.

Dancers Trending

Hamilton's Morgan Marcell on "Going with Your Gut," Pursuing Film and Sonya Tayeh's New Show

On broadway, Morgan Marcell told Alexander Hamilton's story. Now, she's telling others' through documentary. (Left: Photo by Jayme Thornton. Right: Photo by John Sentner, Courtesy HMG Public Relations, Inc.)

For many performers, dancing in the original cast of the phenomenally popular Hamilton is the epitome of "making it." For film and history buffs, contributing a documentary to the Smithsonian's collection might be a bucket-list item. And for those with a heart for giving back, creating an organization that leads arts workshops for youth is a powerful accomplishment.

Morgan Marcell has done all those things, proving that dancers needn't limit themselves to one passion. We caught up with the former swing and co-dance captain of Hamilton to chat about The Eliza Project, her budding film career and her next Broadway-bound show.

Rant & Rave

Why I Wasn't Surprised by the Sleep No More Accusations

Photo by Robin Roemer, Courtesy Sleep No More

Last month, Buzzfeed News confirmed 17 instances of groping or sexual misconduct by patrons of the immersive theater show Sleep No More.

Having experienced the show for the first time just a week before the story broke, I can't say I was surprised by the accusations.

No, I'm not bitter because of the more common complaints I've heard from patrons: I didn't get lost in the dark halls of the McKittrick Hotel, and I don't care that I didn't get any of the coveted one-on-one scenes. Instead, at every step of my two and a half hour journey through the show, I felt that the safety of the performers—and of the audience—was being compromised for the sake of an experience that just wasn't worth the risk.

Health & Body

How This Dancer Trains For Her Double Life As An Assistant Boat Captain

Cromwell with Kelly Del Rosario in Jenkins' Gate of Winds. Photo by Margo Moritz, Courtesy MJDC

As side hustles go, Margaret Cromwell might win the prize for most unusual.

When she's not onstage with Margaret Jenkins Dance Company, the modern dancer moonlights as a first officer on dinner cruises on the San Francisco Bay. After company class and rehearsal from 12:30 to 5:30 pm, one to two days a week she'll work on a boat from 6 pm until 1 am, pulling ropes, lifting heavy objects, running up and down stairs, and assisting the captain.

