Not All Dancers Major in Dance. Here Are Some Reasons Not To.
Majoring in dance is the most obvious path to a career in the industry. So why choose not to?
The double-major challenge. Taking on two majors is an option for students with another interest, but it isn't for everyone. Pursuing dance on the side allows students to focus on another subject academically.
Freedom. Students who aren't obligated to a curriculum have the agency to pick and choose what they participate in based on what will be most meaningful to them.
It's not a requirement. Once you're auditioning for gigs, choreographers and directors will be looking at your dancing—not what you majored in. You don't need a degree to get hired as a dancer.
Princeton certificate students can create senior thesis projects. PC Ron Wyatt, Courtesy Princeton
A broader perspective. Majoring in something else allows dancers to meet students who have different interests, says Kent State University dance division coordinator Joan Meggitt.
No major available. Some schools, like Princeton University, have a dance program but don't confer dance degrees.
A changing dance world. "It's not now or never," says choreographer and Princeton dance professor Rebecca Lazier, who emphasizes that dancers today are getting hired into companies at older ages than ever. She says students don't have to be done with their training when they graduate—they can always catch up by going to intensives or pursuing additional dance opportunities after
What's the biggest barrier preventing dancers and non-dancers alike from seeing more performances? We think it's safe to say the answer is cost.
New York City's Joyce Theater, known for presenting acclaimed international and domestic companies representing a variety of genres, just launched two ticket initiatives that will offer $10 tickets for dance professionals, and allow all audiences to choose their own ticket price for select shows.
Turner Prize–winning installation artist Laure Prouvost's work is predicated on the notion that it is incomplete without the viewer; her environments meld fiction and reality as they lure the spectator into participation. They Are Waiting for You, commissioned as part of her ongoing immersive exhibition at the Walker Art Center, is her first major work for the stage. Prouvost has recruited choreographer Pierre Droulers, multidisciplinary artist Sam Belinfante and a small Minnesota-based choir to join her for what is sure to be a bizarrely charming multimedia performance. Feb. 9–10. walkerart.org.
For many dancers, a "warmup" consists of sitting on the floor stretching their legs in various positions. But this strategy only reduces your muscles' ability to work properly—it negatively affects your strength, endurance, balance and speed for up to an hour.
Save your flexibility training for the end of the day. Instead, follow a warmup that will actually help prevent injury and improve your body's performance.
According to the International Association of Dance Medicine and Science, a smart warmup has four parts: "a gentle pulse-raising section, a joint mobilization section, a muscle lengthening section and a strength/balance building section."
In the studio, dancers obsess over proper form to mitigate the risk of injury. In the rest of our lives, however, we rarely examine our alignment in the same way.
But our downtime habits can directly impact our bodies and, if left unchecked, could cause problems over time. A few simple adjustments might save you from an injury waiting to happen.
In dance, no two paths look the same, and part of a healthy audition mind-set is accepting that you might not get what you want on the first try. These three dancers who auditioned multiple times for their dream gig share what made the difference in getting to the final cut.
One of the United States' top hopes for medaling at the Olympics this month has a secret weapon: a serious ballet background.
Figure skating champion Nathan Chen spent six years training at Ballet West as a kid. "The technique there was impeccable," the 18-year-old said in a media teleconference last week. "To have had that at a young age, it definitely helps a lot. I know where to put my arms, how to create the line, how to dance to music."
TV commentators often remark on his artistry, while dance lovers adore his elegant port de bras, épaulement and arabesque line.
When Arthur Mitchell set out to prove that African Americans could excel in ballet, there were many skeptics. He not only created a world-class ballet company—Dance Theatre of Harlem—but he launched a discussion about race and ballet that we are still engaged in.
Who was Arthur Mitchell and how did he get the chutzpah to start a (mostly) black ballet company? Now we have a multi-faceted answer in an exhibit at Columbia University titled "Arthur Mitchell: Harlem's Ballet Trailblazer." It's curated by 2016 Dance Magazine Awardee Lynn Garafola, who is considered the foremost American dance historian.
I've had a sticky note on my desk since 2013 with a horoscope that reads, "What would you do if you made happiness your number one priority?"
Like many things in life, at least for me, there is no single, simple answer to that question, which is perhaps why it's still sitting there.
The past year, I was very sick. You wouldn't have necessarily known it to look at me, but I was. The kind of sick that prompts soul-searching, and meaning-of-life searching. The kind of sick that has you thinking, "There has to be a takeaway from this awful experience; I can't have gone through this for nothing."
Hopping from city to city during audition season can be both expensive and time-consuming—not to mention disheartening if you end up being cut after barre. Since its inception in 2016, the Grand Audition has aimed to solve that conundrum for young ballet dancers looking for a job: This annual two-day event in Europe provides an unprecedented opportunity to audition for 10 companies at once.
While the jury is still out on whether it was the underdog Philadelphia Eagles or Justin Timberlake's amazing dancers who actually won Super Bowl LII, we're pretty confident about who deserves the prize for best dance moment. But surprisingly, it didn't come during the halftime show or in the midst of a touchdown celebration.
Instead, it was during a minute-long commercial for the NFL that featured Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. (quarterback and wide receiver, respectively, for the New York Giants). The duo awkwardly, adorably, recreated one of the most iconic dance sequences ever committed to film: Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's duet from the end of Dirty Dancing.