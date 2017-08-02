New Yorkers use ClassPass to jump around between the trendiest (and often, most expensive) boutique fitness studios. But it's a little-known secret that some of the city's best dance studios are available through the monthly service, too. Plans range from $45-$135 a month, and allow you to take up to three classes a month at a given studio.

Steps on Broadway

Steps is the professional dancer's go-to studio, offering a wide range of classes and levels. Odds are there will be a dancer or two you recognize in class. (Ahem, Misty Copeland.)

Broadway Bodies

Broadway Bodies is the place to go if you're dying to learn the choreo to that music video you just fell in love with, or to your favorite song from Hamilton. Though classes are aimed at the beginner, they're high-energy enough that dancers can get a decent cardio workout. Expect lots of positive reenforcement and "yass"-ing.

Ailey Extension

The Ailey Extension (yup, home to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater) probably has the widest variety of dance classes we've ever seen in one place. You can take salsa, hip hop, zumba, Pilates, yoga, theatre dance, ballet, samba, West African, contemporary, Bhangra, barre, jazz, house dance, tap, and—believe it or not—more.

STREB @ S.L.A.M.

Brooklyn-based STREB doesn't have what you'd consider traditional dance classes. But if bouncing on a trampoline, swinging from a trapeze or learning Parkour have always been on your bucket list, this is the place to go.

Ballet Academy East

Will you end up standing next to some ridiculously talented children? Probs. Will it still be an enjoyable ballet class? Absolutely! Ballet Academy East also offers tap, modern, yoga, zumba, Pilates and barre classes to ClassPassers.

Mark Morris Dance Center

MMDC is known for it's modern-for-professional-modern-dancers classes, and they live up to the hype. But don't discount their other offerings—the Brooklyn studio also has some of the best ballet classes in the city.

Aerial Arts NYC

If you dream of adding Cirque du Soleil to your resume, this might be the place to start. We know you've always wanted to show off your dancer-flexibility on some silks—or just refine a more specific skill set with classes focused on handstands or contortion.

Joffrey Ballet School

If you're exclusively interested in taking ballet, you're in luck: Joffrey Ballet School has classes of various levels all day long.