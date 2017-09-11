Watch the Routines That Just Won Two Choreographers Emmy Awards
No, you didn't miss the Emmy Awards telecast. (It's next weekend.) The Creative Arts Emmys, on the other hand, were awarded yesterday, including the Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography. Among the nominees were "Dancing With the Stars" favorite Derek Hough, "So You Think You Can Dance?" contestant-turned-choreographer Travis Wall, surprise contender Fred Tallaksen for comedy "The Real O'Neals" and commercial dance juggernaut Mandy Moore, who grabbed two nominations for both "DWTS" and "SYTYCD."
And in a delightful twist, there was a tie in the voting for this juried category, meaning not one, but two of these choreographers went home with a statuette: first time winner Mandy Moore (for "DWTS") and Travis Wall, who previously won in 2015. Moore was nominated specifically for her group routines "On Top of the World" and "Carol of the Bells," while Wall was recognized for two duets ("The Mirror" and "She Used to be Mine") and a group routine ("Send in the Clowns").
Are we surprised? Not really. Moore has had a breakout year, propelled in part by the critical and commercial success of La La Land, and Wall has been making beautiful (if occasionally controversial) short pieces for "SYTYCD" for years. Check out their winning routines below, and join us in wishing them both a hearty congrats!
Mandy Moore: "On Top of the World"
Mandy Moore: "Carol of the Bells"
Travis Wall: "The Mirror"
Travis Wall: "Send in the Clowns"
Travis Wall: "She Used to be Mine"
It's time! You submitted your nominations for the most memorable dance you saw this year. We narrowed down our favorites, and now it's up to you to decide what will make it into our December issue.
Voting will be open until September 25th. Only one submission per person will be counted.
The day we've been dreading for a while now has come: Robert Fairchild has officially announced that he is leaving New York City Ballet, the company where he's been a principal since 2009.
Fairchild has been spending more and more time away from the company in recent years, starring in An American in Paris in three cities and taking on a variety of other musical theater projects. In the meantime, he's established himself as a bonafide triple threat, earning a Tony nomination for his role in AAIP and landing gigs like playing Ted Shawn in the upcoming PBS film, The Chaperone.
One of the ballet world's busiest superstars is adding another role to his resume, and it's a big one. American Ballet Theatre principal Daniil Simkin is joining Staatsballett Berlin as a principal beginning with the 2018-2019 season. Though he will be based in Berlin, the virtuoso will maintain his position at ABT, performing with the company as often as his schedule will allow.
In some ways, the move makes perfect sense: Simkin, who grew up in Germany, has been performing all over the world as a guest artist for years, and will get to tackle contemporary work that he doesn't have the opportunity to dance at ABT. Plus, he'll be joined by a very familiar face: ABT artist in residence Alexei Ratmansky will create a new La Bayadère for the company in the 2018-19 season.
When you're performing with a whirling cinderblock or giant hamster wheel as your partner, there is no time for second-guessing your physical fitness. Fortunately, STREB EXTREME ACTION member Cassandre Joseph knows exactly what her body needs to stay safe, even when flying off 30-foot platforms.
What are the five habits that prepare her to tackle anything that director Elizabeth Streb might throw her way?
If you love James Whiteside as much as we do, allow us to further fuel your obsession. The ABT principal announced via Instagram that his latest project will be playing the Beast (post-transformation, obv) and choreographing an upcoming extra with Disney Japan's Beauty and the Beast DVD release. While we're still awaiting all of the details, we reached out to Whiteside, who confirmed that he and Boston Ballet principal Misa Kuranaga—who will be dancing Belle—will be recreating the film's ballroom scene.
"I choreographed the pas de deux to a specially arranged piano version of the central theme song, "Tale as Old as Time," and stuck with a very classical ballet structure," Whiteside told us via email. "[I incorporated] moments from the original Disney film, as well as feelings I get while watching classic Disney films. My ballet influences were the very Russian Spring Waters, [Frederick] Ashton's Cinderella and much of Alexei Ratmansky's work."
Courtesy of James Whiteside
Back in May at our photo shoot for Dance Magazine's 90th-anniversary issue, we fell in love with Michelle Dorrance all over again. We've known for years that she's obviously gifted, but our jaws still dropped as she improvised on set, rattling off playful but rigorous strings of tap genius with the utmost ease. Now, she's got us drooling once more.
Dance Magazine introduces a new way to get to know dance in New York City.
Every week we'll explore a different dance venue with editor at large Wendy Perron, where she'll give us an insider look at the performances she's seen or is about to see. We start out with the DanceNow series, which shows 40 dance artists over four nights at Joe's Pub—each piece only five minutes long.
Welcome to what promises to be a fun, insightful look at the diversity of dance in the five boroughs.