We love when singers team up with dancers for a music video—especially when it turns out to be as mesmerizing as Charlotte OC's "Medicine Man," featuring New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck. Christopher Wheeldon completed the music video dream team, his choreography perfectly matching Charlotte OC's moody lyrics and music.

Though the movement (and the loose hair) is completely different from what we're used to seeing Peck perform with NYCB, she told Interview magazine that she immediately connected with the song. ""I found Charlotte's music moving and something I could easily relate to. I instantly felt like I could hear her soul within her songs, which is exactly what I hope people can see when I dance."

Mission accomplished. We'll be watching this on repeat all day (we'll also be trying to figure out how Peck pulled off all of those chaînés at the 2:45 mark).