Courtney Harge, associate director of inbound marketing for Fractured Atlas. Photo by De'Lon Grant, Courtesy Harge.

Whether You Need Funding, Promotion or Space, These 4 Steps Will Help You Advocate for Your Art

Shannon Woods
Aug 04, 2020

You already believe in your work as a dancer. But how can you make others see that it's worth supporting? Courtney Harge, associate director of inbound marketing for Fractured Atlas, outlines the essentials of advocating for your work.

Be specific with your needs

According to Harge, understanding what resources you need to enhance your work or platform can be the hardest part. Is it funding, promotion, rehearsal space or a partnership? "Be really clear," she says.

Recognize your skills

Discussions around advocacy often come down to money, and when dancers think they don't have enough, they feel like they're entering the conversation at a deficit. Remember that your work, whether it be as a performer, choreographer or administrator, is filling a need. "At the very least, assume an equitable presence at the table," Harge says.

Be honest about your goals

"It is much harder to sell someone else's idea of what your art should be than it is to sell your genuine idea," Harge says. "If you have to repeat the same argument all day, every day, it better be an argument you believe."

When you get a no

There's always a risk that you'll get rejected. But it's okay to continue the conversation by politely asking why. "If they know that you respect them enough to accept their no," says Harge, "they are more likely to continue the conversation later to find a yes."

Courtesy Bobbi Jene Smith

This Dream Team of Dance Artists Created a New Work for Vail's Digital Festival

By going all-digital this year, the Vail Dance Festival will finally be able to share with audiences around the world the unique debuts and revivals that have previously only been seen in Vail. But the online festival will include more than pre-recorded footage. On August 4, audiences will be able to view two world premieres, including Mercy, choreographed by Bobbi Jene Smith specifically for the virtual space. Set to a lush classical score by Max Richter, the performance stars Calvin Royal III, Melissa Toogood and Smith herself.

This hauntingly beautiful piece was performed as three separate solos that are skillfully united so that the dancers seem to be in dialogue with each other. Smith's direction and choreography benefit from seamless editing and creative cinematography by Derrick Belcham. Shot on location in the Rockaways, the dancers perform against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean as waves crash, recede and then return in rhythm that complement's Richter's score.

