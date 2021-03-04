The new BLOCHspot + Alcyone Sneaker

Courtesy Bloch
BLOCH

The BLOCHspot + Alcyone Sneaker Are What Dancers Actually Need in 2021

Dance Magazine
Mar 04, 2021

Almost a year later and...yep, we're still in a global pandemic. As COVID-19 drags on, your pre-pandemic footwear is probably on its last legs by now (if it was ever up to dancing all day on floors that aren't sprung). And even when we do finally return to the stage, dancing in non-traditional spaces is a trend that's likely to stick around. Sporting a new pair of kicks designed specially for dancers might be just the boost you need to meet the dance world's "new normal" head-on.

Here, everything you need to know about the next-generation sneaker and handy spin spot that'll make this spring feel like the fresh start dancers deserve.

Questionable Flooring, Solved

Raise your hand if you've had to dance on concrete, in an outdoor setting or on nondance hardwood lately. Everyone? That's what we thought. Bloch's new sneaker, the Alcyone, has the intense support and cushioning needed to protect a dancer's most important asset (their feet), even in less-than-ideal settings. Contemporary dancer and group fitness instructor Justine Ayala raves about the Alcyone's sheer strength in terms of support. "I have super-flexible feet and I roll in, so I was getting a lot of pain and cramps in my arches from teaching all day," she explains. "Having the Alcyone's level of support under my instep made a huge difference."

Bloch Product Specialist Francina Hahn says that this difference is literally by design. "In addition to a pad in the heel for extra comfort, the insole is three layers," she says, adding that the incredible arch support comes from a slip-on fit equipped with a lacing mechanism that dancers can tighten to their preferred comfort level.

Support and comfort aside, what if you're dancing on a surface that's not exactly turning-friendly? Enter Bloch's next full-service solution: the BLOCHspot. It's a suede sticker that turns the Alcyone (or any dance or street sneaker) into a totally pivot-able and pirouette-able shoe.

An image of Bloch's Alcyone sneaker in rose gold, with a shiny rose gold heel, white bottom, and tan mesh top.

Courtesy Bloch

Bloch's new Alcyone dance sneaker comes in three colors: rose gold, black, and silver.

Not Your Teacher’s Dance Sneaker

Kathleen Mitchell sporting the new BLOCHspot

(Igor Burlak, courtesy Mitchell)

No shade to the split-sole sneakers that have gone before, but let's be honest: They made for a...distinctive look. The Alcyone is a different breed entirely, blending in flawlessly with the athletic sneakers that many hip-hop and jazz-funk dancers are opting to wear of late. For starters, Hahn says that it's much more lightweight than dance sneakers used to be. Even the colorways nod to actual fashion trends: The shoe will be available in eye-catching silver, Instagram-friendly rose gold/gold and always-classic black.

Speaking of expanding ideas of what a dance shoe looks like, you can use the BLOCHspot to transform just about any street shoe. Just stick the BLOCHspot on the bottom of your shoe's sole, and you'll be much more agile in heels class or mobile in a pair of combat boots. Kathleen Mitchell, postgraduate rehearsal director and shoe manager at Boston Ballet, says that the BLOCHspot has been a literal game-changer for her. "I used to glue my own suede to the bottom of shoes with rubber cement so that I wouldn't stub my toes while teaching," she says. "The BLOCHspot glides so much better, while still leaving a little traction around the edges."

Quality to Outlast the Pandemic

Now more than ever, dancers need gear that lasts and lasts. Mitchell has been delighted to find that the BLOCHspot hasn't come unstuck on any of her teaching shoes throughout the pandemic era. "Most teaching shoes have ridges or irregular surfaces on the bottom that make it difficult for adhesive to grab on," she says. "Whatever the magic material of the Spot, it has a little elasticity that means it molds itself to the ball of the shoe."

As for the Alcyone, Hahn says the shoe is tough enough to be worn to and from the studio (or whatever's standing in for a studio these days), not just while dancing. Ayala's experience testing the Alcyone bears that out: "Usually, shoes last me six to eight months, but these were still going strong at 10 months"—just like dancers are.

Courtesy Harlequin
Harlequin Floors

What Does It Take to Make a Safe Outdoor Stage for Dance?

Warmer weather is just around the corner, and with it comes a light at the end of a hibernation tunnel for many dance organizations: a chance to perform again. While social distancing and mask-wearing remain essential to gathering safely, the great outdoors has become an often-preferred performance venue.

But, of course, nature likes to throw its curveballs. What does it take to successfully pull off an alfresco show?

Marisa Grywalski and Alejandro Diaz in Dwight Rhodens "Ave Maria," part of PBT's Open Air Series last fall.

Kelly Perkovich, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Keeping dancers safe outside requires the same intentional flooring as you have in the studio—but it also needs to be hearty enough to withstand the weather. With so many factors to consider, two ballet companies consulted with Harlequin Floors to find the perfect floor for their unique circumstances.

Last fall, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre invested in a mobile stage that allowed the dancers to perform live for socially distanced audiences. "But we didn't have an outdoor resilient floor, so we quickly realized that if we had any rain, we were going to be in big trouble—it would have rotted," says artistic director Susan Jaffe.

The company purchased the lightweight, waterproof Harlequin's AeroDeck® sprung floor panels and the heavy-duty Harlequin Cascade™ vinyl, which is manufactured with BioCote® Antimicrobial Protection to help with the prevention of bacteria and mold. After an indoor test run while filming Nutcracker ("It felt exactly like our regular floor," says Jaffe), the company will debut the new setup this May in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park during a two-week series of performances shared with other local arts organizations.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Open Air Series last fall. The company plans to roll out their new Harlequin AeroDeck® sprung floor panels and Harlequin Cascade™ vinyl floor for more outdoor performances this spring.

Harris Ferris, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

In addition to the possibility of rain, a range of temperatures also has to be taken into account. When the State Ballet of Rhode Island received a grant from the state to upgrade its 15-year-old stage, executive director Ana Fox chose the Harlequin Cascade vinyl floor in the lighter gray color "so that it would be cooler if it's reflecting sunlight during daytime performances," she says.

However, for the civic ballet company's first performance on its new 24-by-48–foot stage on November 22, heat was less of a concern than the Northeastern cold. Fortunately, Fox says the surface never got icy or too stiff. "It felt warm to the feel," she says. "You could see the dancers didn't hesitate to run or step into arabesque." (The Harlequin Cascade floor is known for providing a good grip.)

"To have a safe floor for dancers not to worry about shin splints or something of that nature, that's everything," she says. "The dancers have to feel secure."

State Ballet of Rhode Island first rolled out their new Harlequin Cascade™ flooring for an outdoor performance last November.

Courtesy of Harlequin

Of course, the elements need to be considered even when dancers aren't actively performing. Although Harlequin's AeroDeck is waterproof, both PBT and SBRI have tarps to cover their stages to keep any water out. SBRI also does damp mopping before performances to get pollen off the surface. Additionally, the company is building a shed to safely store the floor long-term when it's not in use. "Of course, it's heavy, but laying down the floor and putting it away was not an issue at all," says Fox, adding that both were easy to accomplish with a crew of four people.

Since the Harlequin Cascade surface is versatile enough to support a wide range of dance styles—and even opera and theater sets—both PBT and SBRI are partnering with other local arts organizations to put their outdoor stages to use as much as possible. Because audiences are hungry for art right now.

"In September, I made our outdoor performance shorter so we wouldn't have to worry about intermission or bathrooms, but when it was over, they just sat there," says Jaffe, with a laugh. "People were so grateful and so happy to see us perform. We just got an overwhelming response of love and gratitude."

Marisa Grywalski and Alejandro Diaz in Susan Jaffes "Carmina Terra," part of PBT's Open Air Series last fall.

Kelly Perkovich, courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

February 2021