Friday Film Break: Complexions Presents "Black is Beautiful"

Feb 05, 2021

In response to a national reckoning with racial injustice, Complexions Contemporary Ballet makes a powerful contribution to the conversation with its film "Black is Beautiful." The company's artistic directors Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson choreographed movement to a spoken word piece by poets Terrell Lewis, Aicha Therese, Mr. Reed and Poetess Jess. An introduction prefacing the film includes commentary from Rhoden and Desmond, as well as American Ballet Theatre principal Misty Copeland, founding Complexions member Christina Johnson and poet Terrell Lewis.

The film itself, which begins playing at 15:00, features dancers Jared Brunson, Larissa Gerszke, Brandon Gray, Maxfield Haynes, Khayr Muhammad, Timothy Stickney and April Watson. "Black is Beautiful" is the first film of "SNATCHED BACK from the EDGE," a four part film series that will address both the difficulties and victories of this tumultuous time in history.

