Friday Film Break: "Will You Be OK Without Me" by the Kuperman Brothers

Dance Magazine
Mar 12, 2021

Ever since COVID-19 sent the dance world into a tail spin, artists have used the pandemic as a source of inspiration. "Will You Be OK Without Me (and other stories)" from the director-choreographer duo Kuperman Brothers is a collection of scenes expressed through dance and inspired by daily life during the pandemic. The dancers include Broadway performers Chris Grant, Lauren Yalango-Grant and Zach Eisenstat, Sleep No More's Marc Cardarelli and Ida Saki, Pilobolus' Casey Howes and Jake Warren, and multidisciplinary artist Lynn R. Guerra.

