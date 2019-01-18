How Can the Dance World Nurture More Effective Artistic Directors?
From the outside, it seemed like the worst of New York City Ballet's problems were behind them last winter, when ballet master in chief Peter Martins retired amid accusations of abuse and sexual harassment, and an internal investigation did not substantiate those claims.
But further troubles were revealed in August when a scandal broke that led to dancer Chase Finlay's abrupt resignation and the firing of fellow principals Amar Ramasar and Zachary Catazaro. All three were accused of "inappropriate communications" and violating "norms of conduct."
The artistic director sets the tone for a dance company and leads by example. But regardless of whether Martins, and George Balanchine before him, established a healthy organization, the issues at NYCB bespeak an industry-wide problem, says Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, founding artistic director of Urban Bush Women. "From New York City Ballet to emerging artists, we've just done what's been handed down," she observes. "That has not necessarily led to great practices."
What does it take to direct a dance company ethically and effectively in the 21st century? "Oftentimes people get put into this position just because they were a star performer," says Sacramento Ballet artistic director Amy Seiwert.
But leading a healthy, thriving dance company requires a lot more than charisma. Directors also need everything from business savvy to a commitment to nurturing their artists. So how can the dance world be more deliberate about shaping future leaders—and how can aspiring directors prepare themselves to succeed?
ADs Need to Know More Than Dance
"When you get to share with your audiences some work of art that you cherish, you can change lives," says Boston Ballet artistic director Mikko Nissinen. "That is the single reason I do what I'm doing." But even though the title suggests that an AD's focus is on art, Nissinen says that "your job description is to do whatever it takes to get the job done."
On any given day, Nissinen might give class, schmooze with donors, analyze the budget, attend a board meeting, plan rep, approve photos, review promotional materials, negotiate contracts, brainstorm on marketing, resolve conflicts, give a speech and soothe stressed-out dancers. ("Sometimes, 30 percent of the job is being a shrink," he says.) And if a company has a school, as BB does, teaching and recital management could also be expected.
"The job doesn't stop," says Marc Brew, who's in his second year as artistic director of AXIS Dance Company, where his to-do list also encompasses AXIS' extensive education, outreach and workshop components, plus choreographing new works. "It's finding that balance of me being artistically fulfilled, but also needing to fulfill the company's obligations—within the financial constraints."
Marc Brew says the job of an AD doesn't stop. Photo by Misako Akimoto, courtesy AXIS
Financial Literacy is Crucial
Indeed, the fundraising is endless, especially in the face of challenges like the aftermath of the 2008 recession. "We have to raise crazy amounts of money just to keep the doors open," Nissinen says of BB's $37 million annual budget. "It takes way more time than anybody can imagine."
Nissinen and Brew joined companies in relatively good financial standing, but some ADs are responsible for lifting a troubled company out of debt. When Seiwert took over Sacramento Ballet in July, it was "at least $250,000" in arrears. "We have to look at the long term, how to get out of that," she says.
Financial literacy is crucial to success. "At my first finance committee meeting they said, 'Here's the budget. What are you going to cut?' " recalls Paul Vasterling, Nashville Ballet artistic director since 1998. "I'd never seen a budget before—it was like looking at Greek. I wish I'd been better about learning about finance in my education."
Raising money is as much about people skills as it is about crunching numbers. The AD generates enthusiasm for the company's vision by giving speeches and networking, and can be involved in the "ask"—direct requests for significant donations from corporations or individuals—and grant writing. "They don't give you very many sentences on a grant application," says AXIS board president Jeanie Bunker, "and if you don't articulate it well, you might not get the grant."
Most large companies will have an executive director who is ultimately in charge of financial decisions, but the AD needs to be an active partner. Otherwise, says Vasterling, "you've basically given up your control and your knowledge of what's going to happen."
Some new directors, like Amy Seiwert, are tasked with the challenge of getting their new companies out of debt. Photo by Goodman, courtesy Seiwert.
Developing The Right Company Culture Takes Skill
No matter how stressful things get, the AD has to maintain decorum; set high expectations for company conduct, appropriate language, open communications and sexual harassment policies; and abide by labor laws stipulating fair wages and working hours. "You have to be very responsible for what you say and how you act," Nissinen says. "You have to protect the organization."
Dancers and staff also need to feel supported by their AD in order to do their best work. "It's all about people," says Vasterling. An admitted micromanager, he had to learn the communication skills, including active listening, that engender loyalty and bring the company together as a team.
During his first few years, he says, "the administrative staff were frightened of me because I was like, 'Why are we discussing this? You just need to do it.' In the studio, I was used to people just doing what I told them to do."
He went through executive coaching—and some soul-searching—to develop a more respectful, open-door style of management. "Hearing feedback and not getting defensive is hard, but it's also really helpful," he says. "The biggest lesson was learning to let people do their thing, and giving them the opportunity to fail or succeed."
Nissinen hopes to one day offer intensives or retreats for dancers interesting in becoming artistic directors. Photo by Liza Voll, courtesy Boston Ballet.
Executive Training Can Smooth the Transition
In the corporate world, business schools and executive mentoring prepare candidates for leadership. But outside of arts management degrees, the dance world has little codified training for aspiring ADs.
Hands-on learning with skilled mentors can help bridge the gap. Brew shadowed Scottish Dance Theatre's then-artistic director Janet Smith for three months and received mentoring from choreographer Wayne McGregor. "I got to learn the functionality of every day, not in the studio, but on grants, on building new programs, connecting with other artists, and how to manage a team and be a positive leader," says Brew, who became SDT's associate artistic director.
Seiwert has reached out for advice to friends like Ballet Austin's AD Stephen Mills and executive director Cookie Ruiz and former Louisville Ballet AD Bruce Simpson. She also worked with an executive coach to smooth her transition to Sacramento Ballet. (The Dance/USA conference can be a great place to learn best practices like these, in sessions and informal meetings with other ADs.)
While still a principal dancer at San Francisco Ballet, the Finnish-born Nissinen improved his English and his presentation skills by volunteering to give lectures to the company's volunteer groups and at local colleges. Today, he invites dancers who are interested in learning about his responsibilities as artistic director to shadow him for a week. What he'd love is to be able to offer multiday intensives or retreats with speakers and workshops for dancers interested in going into leadership roles.
Zollar cautions ADs to not give up their power to any administrator, but to be a real partner in the business side of the company, too. Photo courtesy Urban Bush Women.
Aspiring ADs Should Explore Many Roles
Basic courses in accounting and budgeting, public speaking, nonprofit management and marketing will stand aspiring ADs in good stead. "You're gonna have to be a partner in the business," says Zollar, who faced a crisis of her own when UBW was nearly insolvent in 1999. "Don't give away your power to any administrator."
Today, she encourages UBW artists to explore and embrace many roles within dance, such as teaching, producing and connecting with communities. "How do we use the assets that the dancers bring to the organization," she says, "and how do we build those assets and strengthen everybody?"
Until more training becomes available, dancers who want to become ADs have to be creative. "We're artists, we're good at creative problem-solving," Seiwert says. "You know what you want to do—how can you make it happen?"
If you've ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes at Dance Magazine, now's your chance to find out. Dance Magazine is seeking an editorial intern who's equally passionate about dance and journalism.
Through March 1, we are accepting applications for a summer intern to assist our staff onsite in New York City from June to August. The internship includes an hourly stipend and requires a minimum two-day-a-week commitment. (We do not provide assistance securing housing.)
For the past few months, the dance world has been holding its collective breath, waiting for New York City Ballet to announce who will take over the helm as artistic director.
Though former ballet master in chief Peter Martins retired over a year ago after accusations of sexual harassment and abuse (an internal investigation did not corroborate the accusations), the search for a new leader didn't begin until last May.
Nine months later, the new director's name could be released any day now. And we have some theories about who it might be:
Some people take this profession as just a chapter of their life. They feel like dance is a job—a fun job, but a job. Other people live their life through dance. I never considered being a ballerina a profession. It's a lifestyle.
If I don't have a performance, I feel like a tiger trapped in a cage. I have so many emotions, I feel I need to give them to somebody, to exhaust myself—I need to cry or laugh, or else it's suffocating. Other people might scream or throw bottles into the wall. We dancers scream onstage through our movement. For me, it's like sweeping off the dust in my soul.
Back in 2011, Yale University's dean of science was thinking about refreshing the program's offerings for non-majors when he happened upon a Pilobolus performance. A light bulb went off: Dance is full of physics.
That realization led to what has become an eight-year collaboration between particle physicist Sarah Demers and former New York City Ballet dancer Emily Coates, both professors at Yale who were brought together to co-teach a course called The Physics of Dance. Their partnership has involved everything from directing a short film to presenting a TedX Talk and performing a piece that Coates created, commissioned by Danspace Project. This month, they're publishing a book about what they've discovered by dialoging across two seemingly disparate disciplines.
Get Dance Magazine in your inbox
Sebastian Abarbanell remembers being asked as an undergrad at Trinity Laban in London to perform wearing only a dance belt. "I said no," he says, "because I felt uncomfortable." Now a performer with Sidra Bell Dance New York, he's performed partially nude several times, without reservation. The difference? "It comes with more experience and maturing as a dancer," he says. "When you see a dancer living in their skin, you don't need to put anything else on them. When I said no in college, I wasn't in my skin yet."
Getting in your skin—and getting comfortable wearing only your skin onstage—requires a particular alchemy of vulnerability, agency, preparation and practice.
Birmingham Royal Ballet announced today that international star Carlos Acosta will be taking over as director in January of 2020. Current BRB director David Bintley will be stepping down this summer, at the end of the company's 2019 season, after a 24-year tenure. "It is a tremendous honor and privilege to have been appointed to lead Birmingham Royal Ballet," Acosta said in a statement.
Since retiring from The Royal Ballet in 2015, Acosta has focused much of his attention on his native Cuba, where he's proven his directorial abilities at the helm of Acosta Danza, the contemporary company that he founded in 2016. In 2017 Acosta also opened his first Dance Academy through his foundation, which provides free training to students. We don't yet know how Acosta will balance his time between his projects in Cuba and his new role at BRB.
My personal life has taken a nosedive since I broke up with my boyfriend. He's in the same show and is now dating one of my colleagues. It's heartbreaking to see them together, and I'm determined never to date a fellow dancer again. But it's challenging to find someone outside, as I practically live in the theater. Do you have any advice?
—Loveless, New York, NY
The inimitable Carol Channing, best known for her role as the titular Hello, Dolly!, passed away today at 97.
Though she became a three-time Tony winner, Channing was born in Seattle, far from the Great White Way, in 1921. After growing up in San Francisco, she attended the famed Bennington College, studying dance and drama. She later told the university, "What Bennington allows you to do is develop the thing you're going to do anyway, over everybody's dead body." For Channing, that meant decades of fiery, comical performances, bursting with energy.
Something's coming, I don't know when
But it's soon...maybe tonight?
Those iconic lyrics have basically been our #mood ever since we first heard a remake of the West Side Story film, directed by Steven Spielberg and choreographed by Justin Peck, was in the works. THE CASTING. THE CASTING WAS COMING.
Well, last night—after an extensive search process that focused on finding the best actors within the Puerto Rican/Latinx community—the WSS team finally revealed who'll be playing Maria, Anita, Bernardo, and Chino (joining Ansel Elgort, who was cast as Tony last fall). And you guys: It is a truly epic group.
Rehearsal is in full swing, and Leta Biasucci, Pacific Northwest Ballet's newest principal dancer, finds herself in unfamiliar territory. Biasucci is always game for a challenge, but choreographer Kyle Davis wants her to lift fellow dancer Clara Ruf Maldonado. Repeatedly. While she's known for her technical prowess, lifting another dancer off the floor is a bit daunting for Biasucci, who stands all of 5' 3". She eyes Maldonado skeptically, then breaks into a grin.
"It's absolutely given me a new appreciation for the partner standing behind me!" Biasucci says with a laugh.
Looking at Biasucci, 29, with her wide smile and eager curiosity, you think you see the quintessential extrovert. In reality, she's anything but. "I was an introverted kid," Biasucci says. "That's part of the reason I fell in love with dance—I didn't have to be talkative."
It's only one of the seeming contradictions in Biasucci's life: She's a short, muscular ballerina in a company known for its fleet of tall, long-legged women; she's also most comfortable with classical ballet, while taking on a growing repertoire of contemporary work.
Sergei Polunin, whose recent homophobic and sexist Instagram posts have sparked international outrage, will not be appearing with the Paris Opéra Ballet as previously announced.
POB artistic director Aurélie Dupont sent an internal email to company staff and dancers on Sunday, explaining that she did not share Polunin's values and that the Russian-based dancer would not be guesting with the company during the upcoming run of Rudolf Nureyev's Swan Lake in February.
Before spending a summer at Los Angeles Ballet School, Lillian Glasscock had never learned a Balanchine variation. "The stylistic differences, like preparing for a pirouette with a straight back leg, were at first very challenging," says Glasscock, 17. "But it soon got easier."
Los Angeles Ballet company members were in class daily, motivating and inspiring her. Trying out a new style and expanding her repertoire gave Glasscock more strength, and a better understanding of the varied demands of ballet companies today. Months later, the Balanchine variations she learned are now personal favorites.
While the early years of training are typically spent diligently working through the syllabus of a single ballet technique, when you start to prepare for a professional career, versatility is key. There isn't just one correct version of each step. And as ballet companies continue to diversify their repertoires, directors need dancers who can move fluidly between an array of styles.
What's next for the dance world? Our annual list of the dancers, choreographers and companies that are on the verge of skyrocketing has a pretty excellent track record of answering that question.
Here they are: the 25 up-and-coming artists we believe represent the future of our field.
Update: Additional perspectives have been added to this story as more responses have come in.
When news about the lawsuit against New York City Ballet and Chase Finlay emerged last week, plaintiff Alexandra Waterbury, a former School of American Ballet student, told The New York Times:
"Every time I see a little girl in a tutu or with her hair in a bun on her way to ballet class, all I can think is that she should run in the other direction," she said, "because no one will protect her, like no one protected me."
It was quite a statement, and it got us thinking. Of course, it's heartbreaking to imagine the experiences that Waterbury lists in the lawsuit, and it's easy to see why this would be her reaction.
But should aspiring ballet dancers really "run in the other direction"? Were her alleged experiences isolated incidences perpetuated by a tiny percentage of just one company—or are they indicative of major problems in today's ballet culture within and beyond NYCB's walls?
It's become a colloquialism—or, we admit, a cliche—to say that dance can heal.
But with a new initiative launched by British Health Secretary Matt Hancock, doctors in the U.K. will soon be able to prescribe dance classes—along with art, music, sports, gardening and more—for patients suffering from conditions as various as dementia, lung problems and mental health issues.
When coming up with phrases of movement, choreographers all have their habits: certain patterns they return to again and again, tendencies that repeat themselves whether they mean for them to or not.
What if artificial intelligence could be used to help choreographers mix things up by suggesting thousands of other options—and ones that still fit their choreographic style, no less?
In the early 1960s, a group of dancers started questioning the existing rules of choreography. Influenced by John Cage, they created dances that were startling in their simplicity and risk-taking. Yvonne Rainer, Steve Paxton, Trisha Brown, David Gordon, Deborah Hay, Elaine Summers and Lucinda Childs were all part of this group. Most of them had studied or danced with Anna Halprin or Simone Forti. Visual artists like Robert Rauschenberg and Alex Hay were part of this cauldron of experimentation as well as composer Philip Corner.
The Museum of Modern Art has mounted an expansive exhibit called "Judson Dance Theater: The Work Is Never Done." It gathers photos, artwork, scores, objects and films that bring the period alive. If you get there before January 16, you'll see the films of Brown's early work. Her piece Walking on the Wall was so disorienting that it was almost hallucinatory. (Actually, this film and most of the Brown pieces are from the 70s.) Playing with perception was a big part of the Judson and post-Judson eras.
Balanchine and Stravinsky. Cunningham and Cage. Graham and Copland. Twentieth-century dance was dotted with memorable partnerships between musicians and choreographers that wrought magical, full-bodied, brilliant works.
Today's composer-dancemaker duos, though, have gone in a decidedly different direction. In ever-growing numbers, mainstream musicians are this century's dance collaborators. Sufjan Stevens has aligned himself with New York City Ballet's Justin Peck; Bon Iver's brought his signature indie folk to Minnesota contemporary troupe TU Dance; and even Sia's getting in on the act, working with Akram Khan on a dance theater piece premiering this summer.
What is it that's drawing pop artists to the dance floor?
If you follow Sergei Polunin on Instagram, you've probably noticed that lately something has been...off.
Though Polunin has long had a reputation for behaving inappropriately, in the last month his posts have been somewhat unhinged. In one, Polunin, who is Ukrainian, shows off his new tattoo of Vladimir Putin:
Dear Editor,
I've just read Emma Sandall's piece on hyperextension and the 180-degree position. It's intelligent, interesting, well-written. But there are a few mistakes and some misleading remarks. I can't resist writing the following.
1. If Guillem says Fonteyn said would have lifted her leg higher if she could, then that's what Guillem says.
But she's wrong. Keith Money's book "Margot Assoluta" (published in 2000) includes a photo of Fonteyn in rehearsal doing a seconde almost to shoulder-height: she told Money "I can get the leg that high—but it ruins the line." Fonteyn wanted level hips, something crucial to many ideas of placement but not discussed by Sandall.