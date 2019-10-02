News of Note: What You May Have Missed in September 2019
Here are the latest promotions, appointments and transfers, plus notable awards and accomplishments from the last month.
Comings & Goings
Kota Ishihara has joined National Ballet of Canada as a first soloist. Greta Hodgkinson will retire after the 2019–20 season, giving her final performance in March.
Meklit Hadero has been appointed chief of program at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.
Sydnie Liggett has been appointed executive director at A.I.M.
Sydnie Liggett
Joel Cadet, Courtesy A.I.M
Awards & Honors
Sarah Michelson has been named a 2019 MacArthur Fellow, which includes a $625,000 unrestricted cash award.
Picture this: You're onstage about to perform, but you don't have any choreography prepared, and you have no idea what the music will be. For most dancers, this is their literal worst nightmare.
But for the 16 dancers at the Red Bull Dance Your Style U.S. finals in Las Vegas, NV, last weekend, that's exactly what happened.
There are two types of people who watched Billie Eilish's anti-gravitational rendition of "Bad Guy" on last weekend's season premiere of "Saturday Night Live": Those who were stunned and those who knew where it was going the moment she propped a leg up on the wall.
Let's back up.
Well, it's official: Filming for the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story—choreographed by Justin Peck and starring pretty much all your favorite dancers—concluded on Friday. And while everyone knows that there ain't no party like a movie wrap party, there REALLY ain't no party like a DANCE movie wrap party.
Luckily for us, the WSS team had a 360-degree camera on hand at the movie's post-filming fete. And that means there's truly great video of all the unsurprisingly epic dancing that went down. Gaby Diaz salsa-ing with Ricky Ubeda! Ariana DeBose doing a saucy little "interpretive dance" with Paloma Garcia-Lee! Peck being totally adorable with Patricia Delgado! Jess LeProtto giving SO MUCH 'TUDE!
There are a number of new dance titles hitting bookstores this fall, and there seems to be something for everyone. Practical advice from Twyla Tharp and Annie-b Parson? Check. Enticing biographical entries featuring writing by the likes of Jerome Robbins and Mark Morris? Check. Gorgeous coffee table books and distillations of academic research? Check and check. Here are the six books we cannot wait to see in print.