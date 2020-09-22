3 Shows We're Excited to See Onstage (or Online) This Month

Through a combination of socially distanced and online approaches, the performance landscape is cautiously rebuilding momentum. Here are three shows planned for the next month that have particularly piqued our interest.
Étoiles in Italy
Svetlana Zakharova and Roberto Bolle in La Dame aux Camélias
Brescia e Amisano, Courtesy Teatro alla Scala
MILAN Teatro alla Scala celebrates its reopening (albeit with socially distanced seating) with a series of gala-style performances by its resident ballet company, starring Roberto Bolle and Svetlana Zakharova and featuring guest artist Alessandra Ferri. Sept. 23, 24 and 26, Oct. 2. teatroallascala.org.
Grooving to Gershwin
Marco Goecke rehearses Luca Pannacci
Jeanette Bak, Courtesy Freie PR
STUTTGART Gauthier Dance returns to live performance with Do You Love Gershwin? The new full-length was crafted by Marco Goecke this summer while the company adhered to social distancing and hygiene rules necessitated by COVID-19, resulting in a work comprising only solos and pas de deux. It's meant, as the title indicates, as a love letter to the wide-ranging music of George Gershwin; the score features recordings by Sarah Vaughan and Janis Joplin, among others. After its debut run at Theaterhaus Stuttgart Oct. 7–11, Gershwin has tour appearances scheduled for Oct. 14, 20 and 23–24 throughout Germany. theaterhaus.com.
Site-Specific Streaming
Zaccho Dance Theatre's Joanna Haigood
Andy Mogg, Courtesy John Hill PR
ONLINE This year, San Francisco Trolley Dances reaches beyond the Bay Area as it moves from the street to the screen. The annual series of site-specific dances highlights local dancemakers and communities as audiences follow a danced tour along public transit routes. But this year, the participating companies—which include Arenas Dance Company, Fog Beast, Post:Ballet, TrashKan Marchink Band and Zaccho Dance Theatre alongside organizer Epiphany Dance Theater—will film the commissioned works ahead of time, allowing the 75-minute "tour" to be viewed online. Behind-the-scenes footage and historical background on the featured locations will also be available to anyone tuning in to the free screenings. Oct. 17–18. epiphanydance.org.