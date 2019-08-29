We're Drooling Over These 9 Dancers' Summer Weddings
Love is always in the air during summer wedding season...particularly for ballet dancers who are putting their company layoffs to good use.
Over the past few months, lots of dancers have used their time away from the studio to say their vows and maybe squeeze in a honeymoon before the fall season starts. Take a peek at some of our favorite dancer-ly ceremonies—we dare you not to say, "Awww."
New York City Ballet's Sterling Hyltin got her happily ever after—and isn't afraid to show it.
New York City Ballet principal Sterling Hyltin tied the knot with Ryan Bailes, a research analyst at an investment management firm, and looked about as happy as a bride can be.
Staatsballett Berlin's Luciana Voltolini had a dreamy destination wedding.
Staatsballett Berlin soloist Luciana Voltolini (who used to dance with American Ballet Theatre and Boston Ballet) married German cinematographer, musician and designer John Tyler Vesneski in a seaside ceremony in Split, Croatia. The delicate details of her dress were almost as jaw-dropping as the Adriatic coastline that served as the backdrop to their vows.
Joffrey Ballet's April Daly and Miguel Angel Blanco performed the most elegant first dance.
The wedding of Joffrey dancers April Daly and Miguel Angel Blanco came complete with a costume change for the bride—and plenty of dancers attending as guests and members of the wedding party.
Ballet Hispánico dancers Melissa Fernandez and Lyvan Verdecia had their romance immortalized in The New York Times.
Ballet Hispánico's Melissa Fernandez and Lyvan Verdecia returned to where they met—Havana—for a ceremony on the beach at Club Havana. The New York Times' Vows column went all in on the epic story of their romance.
National Ballet of Canada's Skylar Campbell and Jaclyn Oakley looked like they stepped out of a wedding fashion spread.
National Ballet of Canada principal Skylar Campbell and corps member Jaclyn Oakley said "I do" on June 30 in Campbell's home state of California. The pair met in 2009 at Banff Summer Arts Festival, just prior to joining NBoC as apprentices.
American Ballet Theatre's April Giangeruso went full glam as a bride.
Earlier this month, American Ballet Theatre corps member April Giangeruso married Blake Bhatia, founder of digital recruiting agency Synergy Interactive, in a ceremony in Maryland. The newlyweds are now partners in both life and business: They're co-founders of the trendy leotard brand Chameleon Activewear.
