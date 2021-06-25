BOUNDARIES.mp4 from Natalie Shirinian on Vimeo.

Friday Film Break: Flamenco Dancer Cristina Hall in "Boundaries"

Dance Magazine
Jun 25, 2021

After spending the pandemic locked down in Seville, Spain, contemporary Flamenco dancer Cristina Hall returned to her hometown of San Francisco and put all the emotions of the past year and a half into a dance film. Directed by Natalie Shirinian and with cinematography by Dylan Bell, "Boundaries" was shot at Saint Joseph's Art Society, a former church, where Hall explores the idea of boundaries to the score "two suitcases" by composer Mary Kouyoumdjian.

