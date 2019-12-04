5 Things You Can Buy to Make Your Feet Feel Better ASAP

Dancers' feet take a beating. Show yours a little love with these tools that can help prevent both major injuries and minor annoyances.
Created by a former Norwegian National Ballet dancer and Olympic coach, Håvard Engell, the sole of this street shoe is designed to encourage proper weight distribution, improving your gait and alignment. $199, gaitline.com.
PerfectFit Inserts Kit
Find a more precise fit inside your pointe shoes by molding this silicone material to your foot's unique shape. $42, perfectfitpointe.com.
Apolla Alpha Shocks
These socks offer targeted support by integrating the latest sports science insights on compression with the unique needs of dancers. $30–$32, apollaperformance.com.
Rollga Hand and Foot Therapy Kit
Want to roll out your feet with something a bit more gentle than a lacrosse ball? These soft options are made with EVA foam. $5, rollga.com.
Gaynor Minden Dancers' Dots
Made with hydrogel, which consists almost entirely of water, these cushions provide cooling relief and protection for any hot spots prone to blisters. $7.99–$23.99, dancer.com.