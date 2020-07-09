How to Dance in a Face Mask

<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTMzOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDczMDQ1Mn0.hjp3dCtOmTEmuC-EalulnApP-rt5LXKGcfwGf2i9yHM/img.jpg?width=980" id="24334" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="18b68a9c29a1bb41af4ece1e2813cce8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mullikin leads a large ballet class, demonstrating a coupe back." />
Courtesy Nashville Ballet
<p>Join Nashville Ballet associate artistic director Nick Mullikin for an <a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedBalletJuly14" target="_blank">advanced ballet class and Q&A</a> about the company.</p><p><a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedBalletJuly14" target="_blank">Sign up here</a>.</p>
<a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=BalletJuly16" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM5MDA3Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTAzMDIxNn0.N7yrP9-EDLoTRIAWjRd-JEwPeXDr5aa4UTUHWXPGgWY/img.jpg?width=980" id="d976e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8ab6f53cb48b633eafbabe45057a838b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Slager teaches a ballet class to a group of adults, demonstrating with her arm outstretched in the front of the light-filled classroom" /></a>
Lana Kozol, Courtesy Ballet 5:8
<p>Ballet 5:8 artistic director Julianna Rubio Slager will teach a <a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=BalletJuly16" target="_blank">ballet technique</a> class with a focus on what she calls "the secrets to standout musicality."</p><p><a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=BalletJuly16" target="_blank">Sign up here</a>.</p>
<a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedBalletJuly21" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQxMjMyNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNDI3NTMyMn0.KsQ2JFE3WA-jQQ9ldHUBSWFddljv6jzIMDEAH_pJ3Mg/img.jpg?width=980" id="1ca2b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fc47f727a571a15281572ee56063344b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Frank Atura, courtesy Sarasota Ballet
<p>Join the Sarasota Ballet's director of education, Christopher Hird, for an <a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedBalletJuly21" target="_blank">advanced ballet class</a> focused on artistry. </p><p><a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedBalletJuly21" target="_blank">Sign up now</a>.</p>
<a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=FlexibilityTrainingJuly23" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzMyNzc3OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTE2NDc0NH0.gfyVqGP66iHkllU_2JTLhgnKVcBbf2v8WP5K6k4Req4/img.png?width=980" id="88d9d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="acef4001074cbbc9dcf14e5ccd39482b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Joseph Miller, Courtesy Flexistretcher
<p>Join Rein Short for a <a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=FlexibilityTrainingJuly23" target="_blank">60-minute stretch and strength class</a> specifically designed to address the needs of the dancer using the Flexistretcher tool. </p><p><a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=FlexibilityTrainingJuly23" target="_blank">Sign up now</a>.</p>
Past classes:
<a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedContemporaryJuly9" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM5ODAwNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0OTQwNTk2MH0.7BuEPk-G8_e2FXC9kkoP0m6vyVrT5K98-6fW4rpabLY/img.jpg?width=980" id="da329" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8e485ed16de46428432e6d0e81b2d89e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Thompson, who has short brown hair and is late-middle-aged, dances in a light-filled studio, wearing turquoise pants and a grey sweater" /></a>
Randy Karels, courtesy Erin Thompson
<p>Bessie award-winning dancer Erin Thompson will teach an <a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedContemporaryJuly9" target="_blank">advanced contemporary/modern </a>class including floorwork, standing warm-ups and phrase work—all redesigned for the home space. </p><p><a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedContemporaryJuly9" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
<a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedHipHopJuly2" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3ODk3My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzQ0MDg1OX0.2Hv0hS4sDwgsM1NX7q2BStAwMQojZ1vSepcvr6NHfE4/img.jpg?width=980" id="673fe" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f79e13316efa5ebb9a52d7588c366bc6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="In front of a graffitied wall, a young woman does a handstand, with her legs bent and feet over her head." /></a>
Misty Matthews, Courtesy Dance Labs
<p>Join Dance Labs faculty member Mckinley Hawkes for a high-energy <a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedHipHopJuly2" target="_blank">advanced hip hop class</a>. The class will include a warm up and a fun, musical combination.</p><p><a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedHipHopJuly2" target="_blank">Sign up here</a>.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzMyNDc3MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzg5MjUzNH0.Ns4Lmn9LDMG8be5LJPQ8oPJQUZnvXGFhiWB5PiJi7fg/img.jpg?width=980" id="eb794" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="99e8bd283aa788048a212ddcb6942f8c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Chasity Strickland/YOUnique Photography, Courtesy Beasley
<p>Join Alyssa Beasley, regional director of Fusion National Dance Competition, for a <a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=TechniqueConditioningJune30" target="_blank">technique-inspired conditioning and stretching class</a>.</p><p><a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=TechniqueConditioningJune30" target="_blank">Sign up here</a>.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzI4Nzg0MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDc4ODg4OH0.4wxrHa9I1PEq-G510GalTJT8FM9MXuYTw46ZI52VsoY/img.jpg?width=980" id="fa40f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="71d246380267a517bf80bdb52c04ccb7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Mindy Garfinkle Photography
<p>Erica Hornthal, dance/movement therapist and professional counselor, will lead a <a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=MovementMedicineJune18" target="_blank">guided movement meditation</a> designed to reduce stress and prioritize self care. </p><p><a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=MovementMedicineJune18" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
<a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedBalletJune16" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzI3Mjc4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODE4MzUwOH0.mKvFHe7XtGwjqRxYceIHKkMcIAYYHdwGXrV3V7qgfq8/img.jpg?width=980" id="f80d6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7f590dda9eb26df7f698db3af51481fb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Bradford Rogne, Courtesy Joffrey Academy of Dance
<p>Join José Carayol, head of the Joffrey Academy of Dance's studio company and trainee program, for <a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedBalletJune16" target="_blank">an advanced ballet class and Q&A.</a></p><p><a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedBalletJune16" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=ImprovFlowJune11" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzI2MzQ4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNTExNzgxNH0.uDd8Pa-P7n-0zUoiFYy4acge_3fTcp9KPbTIso5fe_k/img.jpg?width=980" id="16a33" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="86212b24cd254c337caf01780c5157d1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Ginger Sole Photography, Courtesy Kagan
<p>Degas Dance Studio faculty member Savea Kagan will teach <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=ImprovFlowJune11" target="_blank">an improv flow class</a>, a guided exploration that encourages dancers to take risks, let go, and get out of their habitual ways of moving.</p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=ImprovFlowJune11" target="_blank">Sign up here. </a></p>
<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=NatalieJune4" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE3NjM1NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5OTI4NzczNH0.3-Dpiwq3X1lN5FWgE2CjX_UjGb_TvVsOOphunKVhKGk/img.jpg?width=980" id="e802b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="948cfa0e0d33921d264bd86ef230051d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
En Lin, Courtesy Stys
<p>Natalie Stys, a New York City-based dancer and choreographer, will teach <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=NatalieJune4" target="_blank">a contemporary jazz class designed to push students to cultivate their artistic voice</a>. Class will include a conditioning-focused warm-up, guided improvisations and a combination with influences from hip hop, jazz, ballet and theater.</p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=NatalieJune4" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=CaryBalletJune2" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE3MTU2Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjI2NDEzOX0.ZSqF4KyWhqoxYIEb2ZEfHnXMMKRI6kAdmUvXdXMl1xI/img.jpg?width=980" id="37ae4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a45472997a852c3824a7890c5baffbb4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Courtesy Cary Ballet Conservatory
<p>Join Cary Ballet Conservatory faculty member and Youth America Grand Prix judge Timour Bourtasenkov for <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=CaryBalletJune2" target="_blank">an advanced/pre-professional level ballet class</a>.</p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=CaryBalletJune2" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=GoucherMay28" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE2MjQwNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDM0Nzc1MX0.yEkoZ-wep2LoWyfMdFzqLkcGd11koN8ttxu_9cBI6uw/img.jpg?width=980" id="df8de" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3dc2268def162d7cf2a7434e70081ed4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Rob Ferrell, Courtesy Goucher
<p>Elizabeth Lowe Ahearn, dance professor and founding director of the Pilates Center at Goucher College, will teach <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=GoucherMay28" target="_blank">a Classical Pilates mat class</a> designed to improve stretch, strength and control. </p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=GoucherMay28" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=KoreshDanceCompanyMay26" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE3OTUyMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMTg5MTE0Nn0.7YlSy10kk3tm9io6EmE_66jSJI3xa0uXChuNOkUxndE/img.jpg?width=980" id="e6013" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c759db23fbb8fd35812dbae5b241cb89" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Sammi Pfieffer, Courtesy Koresh
<p>Join Melissa Rector, assistant artistic director of Koresh Dance Company, for <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=KoreshDanceCompanyMay26" target="_blank">an intermediate contemporary class </a>focused on groundedness, breath, body percussion, stylized gesture and quick transitions. </p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=KoreshDanceCompanyMay26" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzI4NzYzNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5NjQyNzYwMH0.nbH-8nvrZ1hul0uRAk-2mNcsB-yTe3fm9CYSDj7aXXE/img.jpg?width=980" id="57f0b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6c076dd3aef61e39d72725d6d3c8d0ca" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Mike Munhall, Courtesy Patel Conservatory
<p>Join Philip Neal, artistic director of Next Generation Ballet, for a <a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=BalletMay21" target="_blank">ballet class focused on barre work</a>. The former New York City Ballet dancer will focus on lightness and speed. </p><p><a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=BalletMay21" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=ImpactDanceMay19" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE3NjAwMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjQwNjM4NX0.BgTydQUHXjEmNwfaKBaCSSvTHfML_lngda6JLIw5tqU/img.jpg?width=980" id="35a56" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="61abcf4394862ccec12d96a78a534ad0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Corey Rives, Courtesy Revel Dance Convention
<p>Courtney Ortiz, owner of Impact Dance Adjudicators and a professional dancer, teacher and competition judge, will teach <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=ImpactDanceMay19" target="_blank">a jazz class designed for small spaces</a> geared towards intermediate/advanced dancers and teachers. The class will be followed by a Q&A session with Ortiz, where participants can ask her advice on a professional dance career. </p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=ImpactDanceMay19" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=TDWMay14" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE2OTU1OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTQxOTkxN30.ZQLJ9iEMa29087aqCEowJQw8pzJB3vAyaR5V9zB8E8g/img.jpg?width=980" id="9b0a7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="261926d19779b151a4cfb4cc8b07345d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Kathy Howard Portrait, Courtesy The Dancer's Workout
<p>Join Jules Szabo, founder of The Dancer's Workout, for <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=TDWMay14" target="_blank">a dance fitness class targeted to dancers</a> and incorporating ballet, jazz and contemporary dance.</p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=TDWMay14" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=IFBBMay12" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE2MjQwMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODk2NDcyN30.mdvY8vIKeOivwzvrzNcsCVt4UXvUX54G50cje41cqz8/img.jpg?width=980" id="f7652" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3e828444d9f782d38b25b500a5c3fac3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Courtesy Baker
<p>Professional dancer-turned-bodybuilder and International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness Olympian Jaclyn Baker will lead <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=IFBBMay12" target="_blank">a 30-minute cardio sweat session</a>, focused on increasing stamina. Suitable for all fitness levels and ages. </p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=IFBBMay12" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
May 7: Improving Grand Allegro with Hiroto Saito
<a href="http://" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE2ODk4Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwODU4MTcwM30.V1S8KyXkeiIz7b6BZvpMXtlKnw_VtQ14kr5wESJ7U2M/img.jpg?width=980" id="77cfe" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bcdccf6b177353666e1b3a1c53b74547" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Courtesy Canada's Ballet Jörgen
<p>Join Ballet Jörgen ballet master Hiroto Saito for a ballet barre designed to support your jumps—including a special strength-training session to help you build jumping power when you're not able to jump at home.</p>