- The Latest
- News
- Breaking Stereotypes
- Rant & Rave
- Dance As Activism
- Dancers Trending
- Viral Videos
- The Dancer's Toolkit
- Health & Body
- Dance Training
- Career Advice
- Style & Beauty
- Dance Auditions
- Giveaways
- Search
- Guides & Resources
- Performance Calendar
- College Guide
- About
- Dance Magazine Awards
- Meet The Editors
- Contact Us
- Advertise/Media Kit
- Classifieds
- Buy A Single Issue
- Give A Gift Subscription
5 Ways To Become More Flexible, According to Stretch Therapists
Dancers are always trying to find more flexibility in their bodies. But what's the best way to do it?
We asked former dancers Ann and Chris Frederick, creators of Fascial Stretch Therapy, which targets connective tissue rather than isolating individual muscles. They recommend following these five principles to find the greatest range of motion within your body:
Don't just hold one position.LINES dancer Courtney Henry. Photo by Quinn Wharton
Move through stretches in gentle waves. Not only will motion better prepare your body for dancing than sitting in a static position would, it also opens up different angles within a stretch.
Create space in the joint first.
Open up the joint, then bring your limbs closer to you. Photo by Unsplash
By gently pulling a limb away from the socket (such as the hip joint) before going into a stretch, you'll be able to stretch further.
Stop before it's painful.
If you go too far, the brain will fight back. Photo by Emily Sea/Unsplash
The brain interprets pain as a signal that something is wrong, so a painful stretch ends up being counterproductive.
Stretch with a bent knee before stretching a straight leg.
Open up the hips and glutes before the hamstrings. Photo by Justyn Warner/Unsplash
"There are 34 muscles across your hips—why would you start with the toughest hamstring muscle?" asks Chris. By stretching the smaller muscles in the hip and back first, you can increase the hamstrings' range of motion by 20 to 50 percent.
Have someone else do it for you.
A specialist can stretch you in ways you can't do yourself. Photo via performancestretchtherapy.com/fascial-stretch-therapy
When you're lying down relaxed, an expert can find imbalances that you might not notice yourself, then give you stretches that you can do on your own before chronic injuries appear.
You can find a fascial stretch therapist near you at stretchtowin.com/directory.
Looking for your next audition shoe? Shot at and in collaboration with Broadway Dance Center, Só Dança has launched a new collection of shoes working with some pretty famous faces of the musical theater world! Offered in two different styles and either 2.5" or 3" heels, top industry professionals are loving how versatile and supportive these shoes are! Pro tip: The heel is centered under the body so you can feel confident and stable!
You can count on Mark Dendy to create a wild and crazy piece that eventually cuts to the heart of the matter. In this case, his New York premiere, Elvis Everywhere, is about our obsession with celebrities.
The piece was inspired by a monologue Dendy happened to see from when Donald Rumsfeld, former Secretary of Defense, met Elvis Presley. He captures the absurdity of the moment and then some. Commissioned by American Dance Festival with further development at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and UC Santa Barbara, Elvis Everywhere is a collaboration with Dendy's longtime performer, designer and filmmaker, Stephen Donovan.
Ever wonder why some dancers' port de bras appears to be disconnected from their body? It typically comes down to how they stabilize their shoulder blades, says Marimba Gold-Watts, Pilates instructor to dancers like Robert Fairchild.
"Dancers often hear the cue to pull down on their latissimus,"—the biggest muscle in the back—"which doesn't allow the shoulder blades to lie flat," she says. "It makes the bottom tips of the shoulder blades wing, or flare out, off the rib cage."
One of the biggest myths about ballet dancers is that they don't eat. While we all know that, yes, there are those who do struggle with body image issues and eating disorders, most healthy dancers love food—and eat plenty of it to fuel their busy schedules.
Luckily for us, they're not afraid to show it:
As an ensemble dancer in The Lion King, India Bolds, age 32, plays nine characters in every show, eight times a week. That's a lot of entrances and exits, costume changes and choreography to remember. But after five years of dancing in the production, she has the show down pat.
Dance Magazine followed her through a performance day to see what it takes to be in Broadway's third-longest-running production.
Among the many delights of the glorious Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel is watching New York City Ballet soloist Brittany Pollack make her radiant Broadway debut.
One of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" in 2011, Pollack plays Louise, the daughter of the two leads Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan. She makes her entrance in the second act, dancing a solo ballet in an incandescent, shimmering yellow dress.
In 1995, when Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill album stormed the airwaves, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui was a young dancer in Antwerp, Belgium, taking his first steps toward a genre-mixing, category-defying career. In 2018, with more than 50 choreographic works and two Olivier Awards, he takes on the choreography of Jagged Little Pill, the musical, premiering May 5 at American Repertory Theater.
When Michael Jackson turned into a bunny in the "Speed Demon" video—that's what did it for me. My older sister and I spent hours watching his tapes, trying to learn the choreography. I was 10 years old, growing up in Memphis, Tennessee, and whenever the music came on, I was moving.
I remember the first time I saw Memphis jookin in its true form. It was at the Crystal Palace skating rink in Memphis, and I saw a dancer named Bobo—he was incredible.
PC Tim Salaz, courtesy Lil Buck
Want to feel really old? Your fave dance crew from Center Stage has been reminding us that this week marks 18 years since the premiere of the greatest dance movie of all time. But no matter how many years have passed, it seems the cast is still divided on the whole Cooper-Charlie-Jody love triangle.
#TeamCharlie
American Ballet Theatre principal Stella Abrera kicked off the #TBT with a cute premiere pic alongside former ABT soloist and husband Sascha Radetsky. While Abrera doesn't actually make an appearance in the movie, Radetsky was one of the stars as Charlie, the American Ballet Academy student with a heart of gold.
American choreographer Meg Stuart, who is based in Brussels and Berlin, brings her wildly unpredictable choreography to the Skirball Center. For this production, Until Our Hearts Stop (2015), the international cast of six dancers and three musicians aims to recapture a sense of free play. But Stuart's version of "play" contains as much struggle and strangeness as delight. The dancers in her company, Damaged Goods, get tangled in a physical intimacy that can be either sensitive or bizarre. May 4–5. nyuskirball.org.