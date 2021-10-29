Friday Film Break: "Chambers" by Jerron Herman, Featuring Royal Ballet of Flanders' Daniel Domenech

Oct 29, 2021

Jacob Jonas The Company's Films.Dance is back with a second round, dropping a new dance film every Monday this fall. One of those is "Chambers," choreographed by Jerron Herman and performed by Royal Ballet of Flanders' Daniel Domenech in the architecturally lush FARYS water silo in Beersel, Belgium. As Domenech folds and flings his body, the dancing is supported by an accessible audio description, by Sierou, that borders on poetry.

jerron herman dance films screendance daniel domenech friday film break

July 2021