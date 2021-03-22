Take Class With Our March Cover Star Jerron Herman

Dancer Jerron Herman is all about welcoming. As writer Meredith Fages wrote in Dance Magazine's March cover story:
While he creates primarily through the lenses of Blackness and disability, he creates for everyone. "There's nothing in what I do that you cannot consume; you just choose what to eat," he says. An interdisciplinary artist who works in dance, text and visual storytelling, Herman makes art because, he says, "my multiplicity wants to have a conversation with your multiplicity."
Now, he's welcoming all dancers to take his free virtual class on Dance Media Live!
. On Monday, March 29, at 4 pm Eastern, he'll be sharing an inside look at the phrases and concepts he's developed for his works and talking about his experiences in the field. Topics will range from disability aesthetics to researching for dance—with some fun anecdotes sprinkled in.
Click here to register, and submit any questions you'd like to ask him. All levels of dancers are welcome. The class and discussion will include live captions and ASL interpretation.