Friday Film Break: An Exclusive Look at the Trailer to "Joy Womack: The White Swan"

Dance Magazine
Nov 12, 2021

Stories of Joy Womack's experiences dancing in Russia have made multiple headlines over the years. Now, a new documentary goes behind the scenes to show what it was like on the ground. Joy Womack: The White Swan, by Dina Burlis and Sergey Gavrilov, premieres December 10 in select theaters, virtual cinema, video on demand and digital platforms.

Inside one of Interlochen's brand-new dance studios. Courtesy Interlochen Center for the Arts
Interlochen Center for the Arts

Interlochen’s New Breathtaking Dance Center Is Ready for Class

After months of practicing in a cramped space at home, young dancers have dreamed of training in a spacious, airy studio. And when the facilities are as resplendent as the brand-new dance center at Michigan's Interlochen Center for the Arts, everyday technique class is to be savored.

The recently renovated and vastly expanded 26,000-square-foot Dance Center at Interlochen is now a world-class facility on par with those of premier conservatories and professional companies. Joseph Morrissey, Interlochen's director of dance, says a lot of careful thought went into the architecture: "This could not just be a building that dance is going to go into. This is a building that is made for dance." To build the best facilities for his students, Morrissey sought out Flansburgh Architects, the group behind the beautiful Perles Family Studio at Jacob's Pillow.

July 2021