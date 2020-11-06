Friday Film Break: Kayla Farrish in "On the Sunny Side of the Street"

Nov 06, 2020

Yes, it's another dance in a living room. But that living room was Louis Armstrong's. And dancer Kayla Farrish brightens it right up with her movement as she channels not only Armstrong's music, but also his spirit with her sly shoulder shrugs, luscious jumps and développés, and stylish struts.

"On the Sunny Side of the Street" is presented by the Louis Armstrong House Museum as part of its Armstrong Now! program, which commissioned four groups of Black artists to each create a short film. Others in the series feature choreographer Martha Nichols and Broadway's Daniel J. Watts.

This is a scene from Farrish's larger Armstrong Now! project called "Inside the Laughing Barrel," for which she worked alongside writer/poet Naomi Extra and flutist Melanie Charles. Farrish writes in the YouTube description: "When I first played this song I couldn't get it out of my head. Louis began grandly on the horn and the words struck me. I wanted to create an intimacy with Louis and an embodied character that represented all of the layers: grit, craft, soul, trauma and magic of his spirit and Black people. A tribute to the layers of pointing your feet towards the 'sunny side of the street' and understanding the meaning of that perspective."

USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance

Go Behind the Scenes of USC Kaufman’s Virtual Dance Festival

Now more than ever, the students of USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance are embodying their program's vision: "The New Movement."

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, the dance world continues to be faced with unprecedented challenges, but USC Kaufman's faculty and BFA students haven't shied away from them. While many schools have had to cancel events or scale them back to live-from-my-living-room streams, USC Kaufman has embraced the situation and taken on impressive endeavors, like expanding its online recruitment efforts.

November 1 to 13, USC Kaufman will present A/Part To/Gather, a virtual festival featuring world premieres from esteemed faculty and guest choreographers, student dance films and much more. All semester long, they've rehearsed via Zoom from their respective student apartments or hometowns. And they haven't solely been dancing. "You have a rehearsal process, and then a filming process, and a production process of putting it together," says assistant professor of practice Jennifer McQuiston Lott of the prerecorded and professionally edited festival.

