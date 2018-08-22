Larry Keigwin Made Us A Playlist & His Musical Taste Is Just As Fun As His Choreography
If you've ever seen Larry Keigwin's work, you probably guessed that he's a fun guy. His choreography is cheeky and humorous; unexpected and electrifying. And though his aesthetic is decidedly contemporary, there's a touch of that classic modern dance style that makes his partnerships with troupes like Paul Taylor Dance Company and Martha Graham Dance Company so fitting.
His musical taste is pretty similar: eclectic feel-good bops from the contemporary (Justin Bieber) to the classic (Dionne Warwick.) He made us a playlist of the songs that make him move, whether in the studio or in his bedroom:
What He's Doing When He's Listening to These Songs:
"I am most likely dancing 'like nobody is watching' in my bedroom. I listen to this playlist to let go, to warm up, as a motor to generate new moves or to shake up a creative block."
Why He's Always Loved Sheila E's "The Glamorous Life"
"I remember jamming to this song as a teenager. Imagine a 12-year-old boy lip-syncing into a hairbrush....that was me."
Why His Playlists Are So Eclectic
"Variety is the spice of life. I enjoy mixing genres and decades. I like to keep my playlists full of surprises."
On His "Knock On Wood" Nightclub Act
"I actually choreographed to this song and cast one dancer as lightning and another as thunder, both completely covered in body paint."