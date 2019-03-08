Lin-Manuel Miranda's Dance Moves on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Are Giving Us #ThatFridayFeeling

Not that the sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" necessarily needs much livening up. But Miranda's exaggeratedly silly moves were a definite high point during his highly anticipated guest spot on last night's episode. Midway through "The Golden Child," Amy Santiago (series regular Melissa Fumero) gets into a furious (and distinctly bad) dance-off with her annoyingly perfect brother David (Miranda) that ends with an ill-fated attempt at a death drop.
You can catch a snippet of the Santiago siblings' moves in the promo below, but we highly recommend checking out the rest of the episode—another plotline features one detective "auditioning" several others to go undercover, and let's just say that even though there's no dancing involved, the entire thing is way too relatable.
"Weirdo. Pervert. Disgusting." These are just a few of the insults—and the milder ones at that—often directed at pole dancers. Perhaps more than any other dancers, its practitioners are constantly fighting for recognition that they are indeed athlete artists. Now, they're getting major support from a surprising source: Sprite.
And he has been relatively quiet for the past two months, at least on social media. (In one interview he says that he deleted his Instagram; in another he says it was hacked and shut down.) We hoped he was taking time for a much-needed intervention—some of his posts were truly disturbing and suggested deeper issues at play.