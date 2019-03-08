Powered by RebelMouse
Dance in Pop Culture
Courtney Escoyne
Mar. 08, 2019 12:30PM EST

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Dance Moves on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Are Giving Us #ThatFridayFeeling

Still from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," via Hulu

Leave it to Lin-Manuel Miranda to liven up the 9-9 by letting loose.

Not that the sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" necessarily needs much livening up. But Miranda's exaggeratedly silly moves were a definite high point during his highly anticipated guest spot on last night's episode. Midway through "The Golden Child," Amy Santiago (series regular Melissa Fumero) gets into a furious (and distinctly bad) dance-off with her annoyingly perfect brother David (Miranda) that ends with an ill-fated attempt at a death drop.

You can catch a snippet of the Santiago siblings' moves in the promo below, but we highly recommend checking out the rest of the episode—another plotline features one detective "auditioning" several others to go undercover, and let's just say that even though there's no dancing involved, the entire thing is way too relatable.

