Friday Film Break: "STRENGTH," Featuring Dancer Mishay Petronelli

Oct 22, 2021

In this short film "STRENGTH," by director Casey Brooks, dancer Mishay Petronelli speaks about the power of vulnerability. As she dances through an empty warehouse space, she shares how her muscular physique has pigeonholed her into being seen as "strong"—but she's found that embracing both strength and vulnerability actually provides the most opportunities.

Dancers at work in USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance's facilities. Photo by Ema Peter, Courtesy USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance
USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance

Meet 5 Recent USC Kaufman Grads Making Waves in the Dance Industry

Since welcoming its first freshman BFA class in 2015, the University of Southern California's Glorya Kaufman School of Dance has made a name for itself. The Los Angeles dance program is known for creating versatile artists in a collaborative, innovative training environment, and its alumni are already making bold professional leaps.

Dance Magazine caught up with five recent grads to see where they've landed and how USC Kaufman and its career services department prepared them for their future in the dance industry.

