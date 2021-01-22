Friday Film Break: Ben Needham-Wood's "What the Body Holds"

Dance Across America <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ae825c86dfa816c1d727d16f402c80c9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rz1gVIlusrI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As the finale to the virtual parade, the joyous Dance Across America video produced by filmmaker Kenny Ortega featured fabulous moves to "Dancing in the Streets" by Martha and the Vandellas. Just as the song describes, people of all ages and backgrounds <a href="https://www.ladancechronicle.com/dance-across-america-an-invitation-to-celebrate-inauguration-from-kenny-ortega/" target="_blank">submitted videos</a> of themselves taking to the streets, or the beaches, deserts and snowy mountains representing America's diverse landscape, and danced. There were even cameos from some well-known pros like Tiler Peck.</p>
Charlotte d'Amboise's Solo in "Seasons of Love"/"Let the Sunshine In"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e86e17a78640ae5b1b95a1d2963d993b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/V-wWHb7GcJI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Broadway stars collaborated for a <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-wWHb7GcJI&amp%3Bfeature=emb_title" target="_blank" style="">montage</a> of "Seasons of Love" and "Let the Sunshine In" that culminated with a cathartic dance solo by Charlotte d'Amboise<strong>, </strong>expressing all her feelings through movement.</p>
President Biden and His Grandson Beau <iframe src="https://www.rebelmouse.com/res/scraper/embed?type=mp4&adapt_to_iframe=1&url=https%3A//videos.dailymail.co.uk/video/mol/2021/01/21/644936233602955482/1024x576_MP4_644936233602955482.mp4&thumb=https%3A//i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2021/01/21/04/38290424-0-image-a-41_1611203932149.jpg" id="634bc" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e420d715add878d41635c61febd373e6" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Although COVID-19 guidelines prevented the traditional <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/inaugural-ball-biden-obama-trump/2021/01/15/c75f9c58-5736-11eb-a08b-f1381ef3d207_story.html" target="_blank">inaugural ball</a> from taking place, a <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9170599/Joe-Bidens-adorable-eight-month-old-grandson-Beau-steals-show.html" target="_blank">heart-warming moment </a>between President Joe Biden and his youngest grandson, eight-month-old Beau Biden, helped make up for it. As the First Family watched the<em> Celebrating America</em> inauguration concert from the comfort of the Oval Office, President Biden swayed to "Lovely Day" with a happy Beau in his arms. </p>
Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman's Gorgeous Gestures<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3676ffc5f9734d647db7d5ace0313d31"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jp9pyMqnBzk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman received national recognition for her powerful words, but her expressive use of<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jp9pyMqnBzk" target="_blank"> hand gestures</a> is what caught our eye. Is that ballet training we spot shaping those hands? </p>
Dance Classics, Featuring Bernie Sanders<div id="5b46f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d971e915c24bf2185c5089f4632ba8d1"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1352061793401778182" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">https://t.co/ygax9o9Xby</div> — Michaela Dwyer (@Michaela Dwyer)<a href="https://twitter.com/michaeladwy/statuses/1352061793401778182">1611191626.0</a></blockquote></div><p> U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders bundled up in winter wear at the inauguration has already inspired dozens of memes. We're partial to the dance versions featuring Sanders embedded into <a href="https://twitter.com/michaeladwy/status/1352061793401778182" target="_blank">Pina Bausch's <em>Café Müller</em> film</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/minnieap0lis/status/1352117978628816896" target="_blank">Ohad Naharin's </a><a href="https://twitter.com/minnieap0lis/status/1352117978628816896"><em>Minus 16</em></a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/alirichthem/status/1351981224160612352" target="_blank"><em>Sweet Charity</em></a>.</p>