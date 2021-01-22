Friday Film Break: Ben Needham-Wood's "What the Body Holds"

Dance Magazine
Jan 22, 2021

"What the Body Holds" is the final film in SKETCH FILMS: Red Thread, a four-part documentary series by contemporary ballet company Amy Seiwert's Imagery. A collaboration between choreographer Ben Needham-Wood and filmmaker Matthew McKee, the film makes the case for movement as a healing tool for survivors of trauma and abuse.

In addition to featuring music composed by Kishi Bashi and Emily Hope Price and dancing by Ballet Hispánico's Jenna Marie, "What the Body Holds" includes insight from Svetlana Pivchik, an advocate for domestic violence survivors who uses guided movement sessions in her work.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
friday film break video amy seiwert's imagery

Latest Posts

Our 5 Favorite Dance Moments from the 2021 Inauguration

The United States presidential inauguration is an event that's deeply rooted in centuries of ritual and tradition, but in the midst of a global pandemic, Wednesday looked vastly different from any other inaugurations in U.S. history. Attendance was limited and the parade and concert were moved online.

But across the country people seemed to agree: What better way to commemorate the day than turning up the patriotism and putting on their dancing shoes?

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
joe biden presidential inauguration patriotism america broadway amanda gorman bernie sanders inauguration
inauguration
January 2021