Carlos Acosta

Man Yee Lee, Courtesy the Royal Ballet School

News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in July 2020

Courtney Escoyne
Aug 04, 2020

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and departures from the last month.

Jakob Feyferlik has joined Dutch National Ballet as a principal.

Carlos Acosta has been appointed to the Board of Governors of the Royal Ballet School.

Julia Mayer has been appointed executive director at See Chicago Dance.

Amy Seiwert has departed from her post as artistic director at Sacramento Ballet. The company said in a release that the financial impact of canceling its 2020–21 live performance season made it impossible to keep Seiwert on board.

Michael Pastreich has stepped down from his post as The Washington Ballet's executive director.

Lindsi Dec has retired from Pacific Northwest Ballet.

Contemporary dance company MADBOOTS has shuttered.

Troy Powell has been dismissed from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, including his artistic directorship of Ailey II. The decision came after an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct found that he had "engaged in inappropriate communications with adults enrolled in the School."

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
jakob feyferlik dutch national ballet carlos acosta royal ballet school julia mayer see chicago dance amy seiwert sacramento ballet michael pastreich the washington ballet lindsi dec pacific northwest ballet madboots troy powell ailey ii alvin ailey american dance theater news of note

Latest Posts

Courtney Harge, associate director of inbound marketing for Fractured Atlas. Photo by De'Lon Grant, Courtesy Harge.

Whether You Need Funding, Promotion or Space, These 4 Steps Will Help You Advocate for Your Art

You already believe in your work as a dancer. But how can you make others see that it's worth supporting? Courtney Harge, associate director of inbound marketing for Fractured Atlas, outlines the essentials of advocating for your work.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
arts advocacy fractured atlas courtney harge money
arts advocacy