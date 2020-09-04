News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in August 2020

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and departures, plus notable awards and accomplishments, from the last month.
Comings & Goings
At English National Ballet, Gabriel Francesco Frola has been promoted to lead principal, Daniel McCormick to soloist, and Precious Adams, Julia Conway, Anjuli Hudson and Erik Woolhouse to junior soloist.
Viviana Durante has been appointed artistic director of English National Ballet School for the 2020–21 school year.
Aesha Ash teaching at School of American Ballet
Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy SAB
Aesha Ash has joined the faculty of School of American Ballet, making her the first Black female full-time faculty member in the school's history.
Lance Hardin has been appointed artistic director of Boulder Ballet.
Emmanuel Neal has been named interim managing director of Chicago Human Rhythm Project.
Patrick Mühlen-Schulte has been named managing director of The Washington Ballet, following the departure of executive director Michael Pastreich.
Nicole Touzien has been appointed executive director of Dancewave.
Randy James has stepped down from his position as artistic director of 10 Hairy Legs. Alex Biegelson, formerly associate artistic director, will act as interim artistic director.
Festival Ballet Providence artistic director Mihailo Djuric has retired.
The Yard artistic director David R. White has retired.
Edward Watson will retire from The Royal Ballet at the end of the 2020–21 season. He will remain with the company as a répétiteur, a role in which he begins this season. Soloist Tristan Dyer and first artist Erico Montes have retired.
Awards & Honors
Leslie Cuyjet
Maria Baranova, Courtesy Janet Stapleton
Johnnie Cruise Mercer, Leslie Cuyjet, and Angie Pittman are the inaugural recipients of New Dance Alliance's Black Artists Space to Create Residency, which includes a $2,000 stipend.
Gesel Mason, Charles O. Anderson, Rudy Ramirez and Frank Wo/Men Collective have been selected to participate in Texas Performing Arts and Fusebox Festival's new residency program for the 2020–21 season, which includes $20,000 in project funding and studio, theater and production shop access (valued at $30,000).
Dorrance Dance and Shamel Pitts/TRIBE have been named 92Y's 2020–21 artists in residence.