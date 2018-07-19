5 Rompers to Complete Your Après-Class Wardrobe
Summertime...and the dressing is eeeeeeeeeeasy. When you're heading straight from the dance studio to the pool or beach, you don't want to be messing around with complicated cover-ups. That's where these 5 MVPs of the romper room come in, bringing their breezy style to your pre-class, post-rehearsal, and everything-in-between looks. Oh, and three out of the five are on sale right now. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and romper-ound! (Sorry, couldn't resist.)
The Soline, by Wear Moi
Via wearmoi.us
This oversized cap sleeve romper with a half zip in the front features four-way stretch and extra-comfy wide leg openings. You can get it now on Wear Moi's US website for less than half of its original price.
The Lace-Trimmed Romper, by Danskin
Via danskin.com
Right now, this flirty and feminine look is on sale for $15 off the original price. With side slit pockets, a gathered elastic waist, and ruched detailing at the back, it's tailor-made for staying cool on a summer night in.
The Reversible Romper, by Covet Dance
Via covetdance.com
Wear this one-piece with a demure scoop-neck, as shown, or flip things around to create a crossover deep V neckline. (Psst: It's on sale right now for just $28, down from $46!)
The Olympia Romper, by Jo+Jax
Via joandjax.com
Whether in black-and-white stripe, solid black, or peach stripe (shown), the trendy open back and drapey neckline make the Olympia just as at home on the beach as it is in the studio. Bonus: The whole crew can wear it—it comes in sizes Youth Small to Adult Large!
The S&B Romper, by Sugar and Bruno
Via sugarandbruno.com
We'd never forget you, itty-bitties! Sugar and Bruno's namesake romper is made from their softest terry yet and comes in sizes ranging from XXS (aka child one-size, shown) to adult large.