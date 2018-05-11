- The Latest
Makeup Must-Haves at The Royal Ballet
Sprinkled in among Royal Ballet soloist Meaghan Grace Hinkis' performance shots on Instagram are some seriously stunning close-up pictures of her corresponding beauty looks. From chiseled cheekbones to gold-dusted wigs, Hinkis fully embraces her ballet beauty routine. "I love doing stage makeup," she says. "It's fun to change up the look depending on the role I'm playing."
Originally from the U.S. (she danced with American Ballet Theatre before joining The Royal Ballet in 2011), Hinkis still buys many of her beauty products when she's home for a visit. "As soon as I y to New York, I go to Sephora." From her sweatproof stage makeup to her simplified off-duty routine, here are Hinkis' beauty essentials.
Photo by Jayme Thornton
Favorite Skin-Care Products
Trilogy Balancing Gel Cleanser, $39
"I discovered this on tour in Australia."
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $47
"I use this before my moisturizer at night, and I wake up with glowing skin."
Trish McEvoy Beta Hydroxy Pads Daily Exfoliator, $65.50
"Stage makeup is rough on the skin, especially with all of the sweat from dancing. These pads clear out my pores and make my skin feel fresh."
Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster Cream, $92
"This absorbs quickly and doesn't make my face feel greasy."
Onstage Staples
NARS Contour Blush in Olympia, $42
"I contour along the bottom edge of my cheekbone, following the curve of my bone structure. For stage, I put it along my hairline, too."
MAC Matte Lipstick in Russian Red, $17.50
"This is my favorite bold lip!"
MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation, $35
"This is the best if you don't want to worry about sweating off your makeup!"
Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Microfinishing Loose Powder, $36
"Make Up For Ever products are quite hard to come by in London, so I always stock up when I'm home. I use this after my foundation to set it."
Off-Duty Picks
Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara, $27.50
"I've tried so many other mascaras, but I always end up back with this one."
Make Up For Ever Pro Finish Multi-Use Powder Foundation, $37
"I swear by this powder. It usually lasts the whole day."
Running is many things to Joffrey Ballet dancer Joanna Wozniak: It's a way she stays in shape during summer layoff, it's a way she builds strength after injury, and it's a way she balances out her body.
"Even though class has motions that are repeated on both sides, when you're dancing in a performance, that's not always the case," says Wozniak, who's been a runner for more than 10 years. "So it's nice to go for a quick run when you have a day off."
Dancers are always trying to find more flexibility in their bodies. But what's the best way to do it?
We asked former dancers Ann and Chris Frederick, creators of Fascial Stretch Therapy, which targets connective tissue rather than isolating individual muscles. They recommend following these five principles to find the greatest range of motion within your body:
Ever wonder why some dancers' port de bras appears to be disconnected from their body? It typically comes down to how they stabilize their shoulder blades, says Marimba Gold-Watts, Pilates instructor to dancers like Robert Fairchild.
"Dancers often hear the cue to pull down on their latissimus,"—the biggest muscle in the back—"which doesn't allow the shoulder blades to lie flat," she says. "It makes the bottom tips of the shoulder blades wing, or flare out, off the rib cage."
Finding the right pointe shoe is hard enough. But as any serious ballet dancer can tell you, it's only half the battle. The padding you pair with your pointe shoes plays a big role in your ability to stay on your toes pain-free (or close to it) through classes and rehearsals. When Second Skin squares alone won't cut it, there's a new generation of toe pads to provide relief.
Photo by Nathan Sayers
Chances are you've seen these pads (and the telltale blue putty that comes with them) on your Instagram feed. The completely genius PerfectFit inserts are actually customized molds that fill any spaces between your toes and your shoe vamp, and help reduce pressure on commonly irritated spots like bunions. Though they've only been around for a few years, PerfectFit pads have already gained a huge pro following, including New York City Ballet's Sara Mearns, Royal Danish Ballet's Holly Dorger and Los Angeles Ballet's Bianca Bulle.
When 59-second clips of "This is America" began to take over my Insta feed last week, I didn't know how to feel. Graphic images from the music video showed the execution of a man with a guitar and the mass shooting of a church choir.
What truly struck me was physical and facial animation of Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino, as well as the gaggle of children shadowing his movement. Many saw the dance as a distraction from the mayhem in the background.
In 1989, Congress passed a resolution naming May 25—the birthday of tap legend Bill "Bojangles" Robinson—as National Tap Dance Day, and it has been celebrated annually on that date ever since. For years, the May issue of Dance Magazine featured a tap dancer on its cover to coincide with the holiday and highlight the form.
But some considered the gesture to be mere tokenism. "It feels like a handout," says tap dancer Jason Samuels Smith. "Our art form deserves more than that."
The way you start your morning can set the tone for the rest of the day. Establishing a productive and mindful morning routine can leave you feeling relaxed, grounded, and ready to take on the day ahead, no matter how busy.
We asked five professional dancers to share what they like to do each morning to prepare themselves for the happiest and healthiest day possible.
For many choreographers, opera is a mysterious world. Though operas often employ concert dance choreographers, they operate on an entirely different scale than most dance productions, and pose new challenges for dancemakers. Here's what you need to know to tackle your first production.