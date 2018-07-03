News Jul. 03, 2018 04:47PM EST
Sascha Radetsky Named Artistic Director of ABT Studio Company
Sascha Radetsky teaching ABT company class. Photo by Marcelo Gomes, courtesy ABT
There aren't many dancers who've had as varied a post-stage career as Sascha Radetsky.
Since retiring in 2014, the former American Ballet Theatre soloist and Center Stage star has reprised his role as Charlie in Center Stage: On Pointe; acted in two television programs (Starz network's Flesh and Bone and Hallmark Channel's A Nutcracker Christmas) and choreographed Misty Copeland's famous Under Armour commercial. He's also written articles for Vogue, Playbill and Dance Magazine, and he currently directs the ABT/NYU Master's in Ballet Pedagogy program. Now he has a new title to add to his credentials: artistic director of ABT Studio Company.