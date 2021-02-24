Take a Free Class With Skylar Brandt

What is the secret sauce to Skylar Brandt's seemingly superhuman technique? (Those balances! Those turns!)
Well, the American Ballet Theatre principal is ready to share some insights. Take a free online class with the cover star of our February issue through Dance Media Live! On Wednesday, March 3, at 4 pm ET, Brandt will teach a 45-minute ballet barre, followed by a short Q&A with participants.
Click here to register for free, and submit any questions you'd like to ask her. The class is open to all levels.