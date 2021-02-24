Skylar Brandt. Photo by Jayme Thornton

Take a Free Class With Skylar Brandt

Dance Magazine
Feb 24, 2021

What is the secret sauce to Skylar Brandt's seemingly superhuman technique? (Those balances! Those turns!)

Well, the American Ballet Theatre principal is ready to share some insights. Take a free online class with the cover star of our February issue through Dance Media Live! On Wednesday, March 3, at 4 pm ET, Brandt will teach a 45-minute ballet barre, followed by a short Q&A with participants.

Click here to register for free, and submit any questions you'd like to ask her. The class is open to all levels.

Related Articles Around the Web
cover story dance media live online dance class online dance training online dance classes skylar brandt

Latest Posts

Cheryl Fox, courtesy W Publishing
Badge
W Publishing

Laurieann Gibson's New Book Is the Blueprint Dancers Need to Achieve Their Dreams

Emmy-nominated choreographer, director, producer and now author Laurieann Gibson proclaims she's an "unstoppable" force, and it shows. After taking a bus to New York City as a young dancer to train at The Ailey School, Gibson climbed her way to the top of the dance, film and television industries, choreographing and directing world tours for icons like Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj. Now, with the release of her first book, Dance Your Dance: 8 Steps to Unleash Your Passion and Live Your Dream, Gibson—a 2020 Dance Magazine Award honoree—uses her story to inspire dancers on their own journeys of harnessing their unique gifts.

To celebrate the release of Dance Your Dance, Gibson took to our Instagram for a live masterclass and Q&A with Dance Magazine editor in chief Jennifer Stahl.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
laurieann gibson
laurieann gibson
February 2021