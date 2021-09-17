Friday Film Break: The Party Audition from Matthew Bourne's "The Red Shoes"

Dance Magazine
Sep 17, 2021

Catch Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes tonight on PBS at 9 pm (check local listings). The ballet is being presented as part of the channel's "Great Performances" series. Recorded at Sadler's Wells in January 2020, the production is an adaptation of the classic ballet film from 1948. This clip shows the scene when heroine Victoria Page, played by Ashley Shaw, auditions for impressario Boris Lermontov at a party.

