Friday Film Break: ADM21 in "Our Favorite Son" from The Will Rogers Follies

Dance Magazine
Dec 03, 2021

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century's latest release is "Our Favorite Son," from the Tony-winning musical The Will Rogers Follies. The film features both the show-stopping number, choreographed by Tommy Tune (with Jeff Calhoun as associate choreographer), and interviews with cast members. It was directed by Joshua Bergasse and conceived by ADM21 founder Nikki Feirt Atkins. Tony Award–winner Cady Huffman plays the role of Will Rogers, and is joined by 10 of the original Broadway cast members plus 10 of ADM21's featured dancers.

